Jake Paul reveals that he is working on a donation for Ben Askren's lung transplant: "Insurance is f*****g a scam"

Jake Paul has come forward and offered financial assistance to arrange the lung transplant surgery required for Ben Askren's survival. Paul also chastised UFC CEO Dana White for reportedly being less vocal about Askren's health condition, despite having previously employed him.

Askren was admitted to a Wisconsin hospital after developing serious pneumonia as a result of a staph infection earlier this month. His wife Amy has been keeping everyone updated about the 40-year-old's health status through her Facebook posts. She revealed that Askren would need a double lung transplant and has been added to the waitlist, urging everyone to pray for his well-being.

The news caught the attention of Paul and his elder brother Logan, who promised to provide the monetary aid needed for Askren's lung transplant. After defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via unanimous decision on Saturday, the 28-year-old said the following in the post-fight press conference:

''It's just insane. Insurance is a f*****g scam, and it's so sad. And right when you need these companies, they're not there, and it's f***** up. And his insurance denied him to get the double lung transplant, which is also one of the most expensive surgeries, which is why they denied it. And it just sucks.''

Paul then bashed White for not speaking enough about Askren's ongoing health situation:

''It sucks that no one is doing anything. I was obviously super busy this week, so we're figuring out the donation now. But none of these people, like Dana [White] or anyone, are stepping in. So I feel like I have to do something. And that's really all it is."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Notably, Paul and Askren crossed path inside a boxing ring in 2021, which ended in an opening knockout loss for the former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion.

MMA veteran slams Ben Askren's insurance company for failing to cover up his charges

Ben Askren's family has started a fundraiser for his double lung transplant surgery, which is reportedly around $1.3 million in the United States. Unfortunately, his insurance would not cover the procedure, leaving many disappointed, including former UFC fighter Roxanne Modafferi.

The 42-year-old, who competed 12 times inside the octagon, took to X and expressed her displeasure.

''WTF Ben Askren’s health insurance won’t cover lung transplants. He needs f*****g DOUBLE lung transplant?! American insurance companies make me soooo angry they don’t wanna pay for %*^£€&$. We should all buy a t shirt or something to help.”

