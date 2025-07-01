Ex-UFC star sends heartfelt message to Ben Askren after successful double lung transplant

A recent update regarding Ben Askren's serious health condition has brought relief to his well-wishers. Among the many, ex-UFC star Darren Till also reacted to the news and shared his thoughts.

'Funky' was admitted to a hospital in Wisconsin due to severe pneumonia and other health issues. To achieve a full recovery, he required a transplant. On June 30, Askren's wife, Amy, updated that the former UFC fighter successfully underwent a double lung transplant and is expected to be healthy again in a few weeks.

"We are so thankful to share that Ben has received a double lung transplant. We are forever thankful to the donor and his family. This is the beginning of a new lifestyle for Ben, but every new day he has is a gift..."

Upon hearing the update, Till felt relieved. Through an Instagram Story, he also expressed that he will be praying for Askren's full recovery, writing:

"Love it when the community comes together. Praying for a full recovery @benaskren"

Darren Till's IG story.

When Ben Askren wanted to fight Darren Till

Ben Askren once expressed his desire to fight Darren Till in order to teach him a lesson. In November 2018, the UFC signed Askren in a trade deal, exchanging him for Demetrious Johnson.

During an interview on episode #2791 of MMAjunkie Radio, 'Funky' was asked whom he would want to face in his UFC debut. In response, Askren said:

"You know who I think sounds like an easy target – and I’m kind of picking him out because he sucks? It's Darren Till. And I don’t really like him, either. So it makes it really easy that I don’t like him – I’d like to beat him up. I think he sucks, so it’d be an easy fight. [h/t: MMA Junkie]

Askren made his UFC debut against Robbie Lawler. After a record of 1-2 in the promotion, he announced his retirement in November 2019. Although he wanted to fight Till, the match never came to fruition.

