"You just can't be ingesting anything"-Wrestling insider shares candid thoughts about Aaron Brooks' possible suspension after positive USADA drug test

The Olympic medalist, Aaron Brooks, recently faced a possible suspension for failing a drug test. A wrestling insider, Christian Pyles, who shared his thoughts about the situation recently, analyzed the accusation that he tested positive for a banned substance.

Brooks will possibly face a 1-2 year suspension for testing positive for a banned substance during a check by the United States Anti-Doping Agency. He was last seen in action at the Paris Olympics, which saw him win a bronze medal in the 86kg division, and ever since then, he has been off the mat. Shortly after he tested positive, the wrestler shared a statement confirming that he was undergoing multiple medical issues.

Along with this, he shared a warning for all the upcoming wrestlers to be careful of what they put in their bodies. It was reportedly claimed that Aaron Brooks took the substance as a supplement for pneumonia.

Following this statement, a wrestling insider, Pyles, who is a wrestling journalist, shared his thoughts on the entire situation in a conversation with Flo Wrestling. He shared his take on the connection drawn between DHEA and recovery from pneumonia.

"The banned substance is something called DHEA, and the Brooks camp is saying that this was something he took. Aaron, in the past, he had double pneumonia over the spring, was hospitalized for it, and so what he's saying is that, yes, this is something he purchased at Wegman's, and he took it in order to help himself feel better, help himself heal, or whatever, is one for me where I do have it's hard to not be cynical. I have a hard time drawing a connection between DHEA and recovery from Penumonia, and all the reading I did about it and research I did, it doesn't seem to align with something that's going to help someone recovering from pneumonia," said the insider.

He added:

"There's just a higher standard when you're an athlete of Aaron's renown for what you do, and this is someone, Aaron, who already had a previous dust-up. To me, that was the wake-up call. You just got to be super locked in; you can't just be ingesting anything that you get a grocery store. DHEA is not an obscure banned substance, this is something that many athletes have been tested positive for and been suspended for it."

Amid this ongoing row about his suspension, Aaron Brooks shared the news of getting engaged to his girlfriend.

Aaron Brooks received heartfelt messages from wrestlers after announcing his engagement

Shortly after being suspended for testing positive for a banned substance, Aaron Brooks announced the news of his engagement to his girlfriend, Haley Danielson, on July 2, 2025. Brooks' fiancé uploaded a series of pictures of the proposal, where she flaunted her ring on her Instagram account. Making her feelings known about the special occasion, she penned a caption that read:

"Every day I thank God for you. Excited for a lifetime of learning, loving, and building together - with Him guiding every step of the way💍"

This post garnered attention from several wrestlers, including Gable Stevenson, who commented:

"🙏🤞🏻"

Following him, PJ Duke also extended his best wishes to Aaron Brooks on his engagement by commenting:

"Let's go! Congrats!"

Aaron Brooks and Haley Danielson have been together for a long time, and the latter was also seen beside him during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

