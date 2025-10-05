"You might be a little personal sometimes"- Harper Murray weighs in on trash talkers during Nebraska Volleyball team practice

Harper Murray recently weighed in on the trash talkers during the Nebraska Volleyball team practice. The Nebraska Cornhuskers recorded their 14th consecutive win for this season by defeating the Rutgers team with a comprehensive margin of 3-0 on October 4.Murray attended a talk show organized by B1G Volleyball alongside her teammate, Rebekah Allick. The two players engaged in a banter about the trash-talkers at the Nebraska Volleyball team practice.When asked about who trash-talks the most on the team, Allick boldly confessed to the same. Murray joined the conversation as she revealed further,&quot;I would say at practice, like you and Laney [Choboy], but Laney isn't at people. It's just like outward, so you don't take it personally. Bekah [Rebekah], you might be a little personal sometimes, but it's okay.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaking it in her stride, Rebekah Allick had a cheeky response as she replied, &quot;I just like to poke the bear.&quot;Harper Murray and Rebekah Allick will next compete for the Nebraska Cornhuskers on October 10. The team will compete against the Washington Huskies at their home ground, i.e., the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.Harper Murray talks about the mindset when she represents the Nebraska VolleyballHarper Murray talks about her 'why' behind representing Nebraska Cornhuskers [Image Source : Getty] Harper Murray recalled the reason behind her decision to represent the Nebraska Cornhuskers in women's volleyball. The 20-year-old outside hitter remarked in a conversation with the NCAA Volleyball channel, &quot;Overtime it's changed. Growing up, I felt like it was for my mom and my dad, and then I kind of lost it for a little bit, and I wasn't sure what it was, and then in this past year, it was doing it for my teammates because I had to gain back a lot of love and respect from them. I had to do it with our support staff, with my coaches, my teammates, and even the fans, and it kind of made me realise the value in relationships and doing it for the person next to me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe outside hitter further talked about an anecdote with her former teammate Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason as she added, &quot;So that's why I always wrote Lexi's number on my finger to remind me that I am doing it for her and not for myself, and stats don't matter. Can I make Lexi better? Can I make Merrit better? Can I do it for my teammates?&quot;Harper Murray had joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a freshman during the 2023 season. She was a part of the team that finished as the runners-up at the 2023 NCAA Championships, as well as reached the semifinals of the NCAA Championships held last year.