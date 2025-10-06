"You all reach for anything" - Simone Biles fires back at fan over comment about her friendship with fencer Miles Chamley-Watson

Simone Biles recently hit back at a fan’s comment, shutting down unnecessary speculation. The 28-year-old athlete is currently in Chicago with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens. The Chicago Bears are sitting at 2-2 during their bye week, having won two straight games over the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders. Their next game is against the Washington Commanders on Monday, October 13.Meanwhile, Simone Biles is taking some time away from gymnastics after her Paris Olympic run, where she led Team USA to Olympic gold, overcoming struggles she faced in Tokyo. Apart from the team gold, she also secured gold in the all-around and vault, and silver in the floor exercise.Recently, the gymnast traveled to Chicago for Owens’ game and is currently spending time there. On October 6, she shared photos from her recent Las Vegas trip with friends, including two-time world champion Miles Chamley-Watson. You can find the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, a fan questioned her Instagram post, including pictures with Chamley-Watson, commenting:“Ummmm… doesn’t look like your husband.. but I am just saying 😢”Simone Biles fired back, writing:“Y’all don’t got friends? Y’all reach for anything.”Screenshot of comment (IG/@simonebiles)To celebrate the Chicago Bears’ win, Simone Biles, with the team, also visited Papi Steak in Las Vegas.Simone Biles opens up about enjoying her downtime from gymnastics and about 2028 LA GamesDallas Cowboys v Chicago Bears - Source: GettySimone Biles, the most accomplished gymnast with 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals, has been making the most of her break. She took a girls’ trip to Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands, and also enjoyed a relaxing vacation in Belize with husband Jonathan OwensIn an April 2025 interview, the gymnast shared her plans regarding competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, saying:“Right now, I’m still focusing on healing physically and mentally because doing the Olympics kind of takes a toll on your body. I haven’t got that much time because I’ve sacrificed so much to hang out with my family, my friends, my husband, and stuff like that.”She added:“I’m really enjoying my time off before I decide if I want to go back to the gym and compete. A lot of people think it’s just a one-year commitment, but it truly is the four years leading up to the Olympics.” (via Olympics.com)The gymnast hasn’t yet decided on her participation in the upcoming Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.