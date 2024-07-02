Youngest Track and Field Athletes who qualified for the Paris Olympics at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials ft. Quincy Wilson

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials witnessed some remarkable performances from June 21 to 30 at Hayward Field. One of the highlights at the Trials was Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone setting the world record in the 400m hurdles and many other long-standing meeting records being broken.

A lot of young talents, including high school and college athletes, also displayed their prowess at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. We will now look at the youngest track and field athletes who qualified for the Paris Olympics.

Five youngest athletes who qualified for the Paris Olympics at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

#5 Nico Young (21 years)

Nico Young will be a member of the United States team for the upcoming Paris Olympics in the men’s 10,000m after punching his ticket to the Quadrennial Games at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. The two-time NCAA indoor champion finished third in the 10,000m event with a time of 27:52.40 to book his spot in the USA squad.

#4 Hobbs Kessler (21 years)

Hobbs Kessler will be representing the United States in two middle-distance events, the 800m and the 1500m, at the Paris Olympics. The 21-year-old made it to both teams after finishing second in the 800m and third in the 1500m, clocking times of 1:43.64 and 3:31.53 respectively in the finals.

Kessler achieved the unique feat of being the first USA athlete since 1976 to qualify for both the 800m and 1500m events at the same edition of the Quadrennial Games.

#3 Aaliyah Butler (20 years)

Aaliyah Butler secured her spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics after earning a second-place finish in the 400m at the U.S. Olympic Trials. She clocked 49.71s, edged out only by Kendall Ellis (49.46s). Butler's timing at the Trials was also a personal best for the University of Georgia sophomore.

#2 Juliette Whittaker (20 years)

Juliette Whittaker will be competing for the United States in the women's 800m race at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 20-year-old achieved the qualification mark for the Quadrennial Games and placed third at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials to ensure herself a spot in the USA’s squad.

The 2024 NCAA champion registered a time of 1:58.45s, only behind Nia Akins (1:57.36s) and Allie Wilson (1:58.32s), to book her spot in the 800m team.

#1 Quincy Wilson (16 years)

Quincy Wilson is set to become the youngest male track and field athlete to represent the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Although the team hasn’t been announced yet, Wilson’s coach, Joe Lee, revealed that Wilson will be a member of the 4x400m relay pool as he received a call from the USATF regarding the same.

Wilson was impressive at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, clocking below 45s thrice. He finished sixth in the finals of the men’s 400m with 44.94s, while also accomplishing 44.59s in the semis and 44.66s in the heats.

