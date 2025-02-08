Zagreb Open Ranking Series Results: USA's Kennedy Blades clinches gold in 68 kg and Adaugo Nwachukwu tops 62 kg women's wrestling category | Day 3

Day 3 of the Zagreb Open Ranking Series featured multiple rounds, including the qualification, semifinal, repechage, and final rounds for the women's 59 kg, 62 kg, 65 kg, 68 kg category and the 63 kg, 67 kg category for the greco-roman men's event. Having kicked off on Wednesday, February 5, the event will conclude on Sunday, February 9, following the final rounds of men's greco-roman clashes.

Day 4 of the Zagreb Open Ranking Series will feature all the rounds for women's 53 kg, 57 kg, 72 kg, 76 kg, and men's 77 kg, 87 kg) Greco-Roman categories.

Results for Zagreb Open Ranking Series Day 3

The USA squad collected two gold and two bronze medals on Day 3 of the Zagreb Open Ranking Series. Paris Olympic silver medalist Kennedy Blades dominated the women's 68 kg category after defeating Adela Hanzlickova. Adaugo Nwachukwu and Michaela Beck collected gold and bronze medals in the 62 kg and 59 kg women's category, respectively.

The results of the women's freestyle wrestling category on Day 3 of the Zagreb Open Ranking Series are given below:

59 kg

Gold – Hiunai Hubanova (Azerbaijan)

Silver - Alyona Kolesnik (Azerbaijan), 4-2

Bronze - Michaela Beck (USA)

4th - Mariana Cherdivara (Moldova)

5th - Erika Bognar (Hungary)

6th - Sofia Macaluso (USA)

62 kg

Gold - Adaugo Nwachukwu (USA)

Silver - Amina Tandelova (AIN)

Bronze - Bilyana Dudova (Bulgaria)

4th - Nikolett Szabo (Hungary)

65 kg

Gold - Dinara Kudaeva (AIN)

Silver - Eniko Elikes (Hungary)

Bronze - Elizaveta Petliakova (AIN)

4th - Milat Andelic (Croatia)

68 kg

Gold - Kennedy Blades (USA)

Silver - Adela Hanzlickova (Czech Republic)

Bronze - Noémi Szabados (Hungary)

4th - Kendra Dacher (France)

5th - Karolina Pok (Hungary)

The results of the men's Greco-Roman wrestling category on Day 3 of the Zagreb Open Ranking Series are given below:

63 kg

Gold - Dinislam Bammatov (AIN)

Silver - Mohammad Keshtkar (Iran)

Bronze - Ellis Coleman (USA)

Bronze – Antjan Khalmakhanov (Uzbekistan)

5th - Ziya Babashov (Azerbaijan)

5th Islomjon Bakhramov (Uzbekistan)

7th - Hleb Makaranka (AIN)

8th - Erfan Jarkani (Iran)

9th - Vitalie Eriomenco (Moldova)

10th - Corneliu Rusu (Moldova)

67 kg

Gold – Haavard Joergensen (Norway)

Silver - Valentin Petic (Moldova)

Bronze – Dominic Etlinger (Croatia)

Bronze – Razvan Arnaut (Romania)

5th - Mohammadreza Gholami (Iran)

5th - Ahmadreza Mohsen Nezhad (Iran)

7 SRB Sebastian Nad (Serbia)

8 AIN Daniial Agaev (AIN)

9 AZE Hasrat Jafarov (Azerbaijan)

10 AZE Farid Khalilov (Azerbaijan)

