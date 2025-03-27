Zoe Miller drops 4-word reaction about Simone Biles' surprise visit with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles' former WCC teammate, Zoe Miller, expressed her feelings about the 'surprise visit' she received from the multiple-time Olympic medalist and her husband, Jonathan Owens, at LSU. Miller began her freshman season with the Louisiana State University after a disheartening end to her elite career.

Ad

Miller, who started gymnastics at six, moved to Texas at nine to train alongside Biles. The two bonded over the years and often refer to each other as family. Biles has been a sister figure for Miller, from tying her hair in gymnastic events to engaging in fun GRWM sessions before taking the mat.

Now, as Miller drew a line to her elite career and relocated to Baton Rouge to compete with LSU, the two will never compete on the same gymnastics mat. However, Biles and Miller frequently support each other on social media.

Ad

Trending

The 30-time world medalist recently paid a surprise visit to Miller at LSU in Baton Rouge. The latter shared a carousel of pictures where she and Biles posed in matching LSU outfits and at a baseball game between LSU and Cajuns. The gymnasts also shared a frame with their respective partners, Jonathan Owens and LSU baseball player Michael Braswell.

"best surprise visit ever!" Miller's post caption read.

Ad

The 2023 Pan American Games team gold medalist shared an Instagram story of Biles and her husband watching the baseball game with her at the Alex Box Stadium.

"parents in town," she emotionally captioned.

Miller was eyeing the Paris Olympics but a shoulder injury ended her dreams of participating in the Games for the first time.

Zoe Miller once shared how Simone Biles has always supported her in all aspects of life

Simone Biles and Miller at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Gymnastics - Day 4 (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles has been an inspiration for her younger teammates and girls who wish to walk in her footsteps or take up gymnastics as a career. Miller, who joined the 11-time Olympic gold medalist at a very tender age, received massive support from her during her time at WCC.

Ad

In an interview with ChinaDaily in 2024, the LSU gymnast noted that she admired Biles more for her caring nature and not her gymnastics.

"I think I admire her human qualities more than her gymnastics. Just because I know her on a way deeper level than most people do. She's very humble and she's very caring and is always looking out for me."

Simone Biles was awarded the Laureus Sports Sportswoman of the Year Award three times in 2017, 2019, and 2020. She received a nomination for the same in the 2025 edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback