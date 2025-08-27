The Zurich Diamond League Finals 2025 will kick off on August 27, 2025. The two-day event will feature an incredible lineup of athletes competing for the ultimate Diamond League titles before shifting their focus to the upcoming World Athletics Championships in September.

Ad

The Zurich Diamond League Finals mark the conclusion of the Diamond League series that began with meets early on in the 2025 outdoor season in Xiamen on April 25, 2025. Along with allowing athletes to compete and test their race strategies before the World Championships, the winner of every event in Zurich will receive a wild-card entry for the World Athletics Championships slated to be held in Tokyo.

Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo will be going head-to-head in the men's 200m for the ultimate Diamond League crown. The men's 100m also promises a highly competitive lineup that includes Christian Coleman, Akani Simbine, and youngster Bayanda Walaza, among others. Some of the other top athletes who would be competing at the Zurich Diamond League include Marco Arop, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Vernon Norwood, Jacory Patterson, Neeraj Chopra, Anderson Peters, Julian Weber, Timothy Cheruiyot, and Yared Nuguse.

Ad

Trending

Zurich Diamond League Finals 2025: Where and how to watch, Complete live-streaming details

The Zurich Diamond League Finals 2025 will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Wanda Diamond League. NOTE: The live stream will only be available in a selected number of territories.

Fans in the United States of America can watch the complete event on FloTrack. BBC iPlayer is the official broadcast partner for the UK. Details about live-streaming in specific territories globally can be found here. Fans can access the details by entering their desired territory in the 'where to watch column' on the right side of the page from the above link

Ad

Zurich Diamond League Finals 2025: Complete schedule and order of events

The complete schedule and order of events of the Zurich Diamond League Finals are as follows. All the timings mentioned below are in Eastern Time (ET). The local time in Zurich is ET +6 hours.

August 27, 2025

8:30 AM - Women's Pole Vault

11:05 AM - Men’s Shot Put

11:05 AM - Women’s Shot Put

Ad

11:15 AM - Women’s High Jump

11:43 AM - Men’s Pole Vault

12:35 PM - Men’s Long Jump

August 28, 2025

11:30 AM - Men’s Discus

11:30 AM - Women’s Discus

11:53 AM - Men’s High Jump

12:19 PM - Men’s Triple Jump

12:19 PM - Women’s Triple Jump

12:34 PM - Women’s 400m

12:42 PM - Men’s 400m

12:49 PM - Women’s 3000m

1:08 PM - Women’s 100m Hurdles

1:17 PM - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Ad

1:34 PM - Men’s 110m Hurdles

1:40 PM - Women’s 1500m

1:45 PM - Men’s Javelin

1:45 PM - Women’s Javelin

1:50 PM - Men’s 1500m

2:02 PM - Women’s 100m

2:09 PM - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

2:27 PM - Men’s 100m

2:35 PM - Women’s 400m Hurdles

2:40 PM - Women’s Long Jump

2:44 PM - Men’s 400m Hurdles

2:52 PM - Men’s 3000m

3:09 PM - Women’s 800m

3:20 PM - Men’s 800m

Ad

3:30 PM - Women’s 200m

3:39 PM - Men’s 200m

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More