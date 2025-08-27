The Zurich Diamond League Finals 2025 will kick off on August 27, 2025. The two-day event will feature an incredible lineup of athletes competing for the ultimate Diamond League titles before shifting their focus to the upcoming World Athletics Championships in September.
The Zurich Diamond League Finals mark the conclusion of the Diamond League series that began with meets early on in the 2025 outdoor season in Xiamen on April 25, 2025. Along with allowing athletes to compete and test their race strategies before the World Championships, the winner of every event in Zurich will receive a wild-card entry for the World Athletics Championships slated to be held in Tokyo.
Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo will be going head-to-head in the men's 200m for the ultimate Diamond League crown. The men's 100m also promises a highly competitive lineup that includes Christian Coleman, Akani Simbine, and youngster Bayanda Walaza, among others. Some of the other top athletes who would be competing at the Zurich Diamond League include Marco Arop, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Vernon Norwood, Jacory Patterson, Neeraj Chopra, Anderson Peters, Julian Weber, Timothy Cheruiyot, and Yared Nuguse.
Zurich Diamond League Finals 2025: Where and how to watch, Complete live-streaming details
The Zurich Diamond League Finals 2025 will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Wanda Diamond League. NOTE: The live stream will only be available in a selected number of territories.
Fans in the United States of America can watch the complete event on FloTrack. BBC iPlayer is the official broadcast partner for the UK. Details about live-streaming in specific territories globally can be found here. Fans can access the details by entering their desired territory in the 'where to watch column' on the right side of the page from the above link
Zurich Diamond League Finals 2025: Complete schedule and order of events
The complete schedule and order of events of the Zurich Diamond League Finals are as follows. All the timings mentioned below are in Eastern Time (ET). The local time in Zurich is ET +6 hours.
August 27, 2025
8:30 AM - Women's Pole Vault
11:05 AM - Men’s Shot Put
11:05 AM - Women’s Shot Put
11:15 AM - Women’s High Jump
11:43 AM - Men’s Pole Vault
12:35 PM - Men’s Long Jump
August 28, 2025
11:30 AM - Men’s Discus
11:30 AM - Women’s Discus
11:53 AM - Men’s High Jump
12:19 PM - Men’s Triple Jump
12:19 PM - Women’s Triple Jump
12:34 PM - Women’s 400m
12:42 PM - Men’s 400m
12:49 PM - Women’s 3000m
1:08 PM - Women’s 100m Hurdles
1:17 PM - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
1:34 PM - Men’s 110m Hurdles
1:40 PM - Women’s 1500m
1:45 PM - Men’s Javelin
1:45 PM - Women’s Javelin
1:50 PM - Men’s 1500m
2:02 PM - Women’s 100m
2:09 PM - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
2:27 PM - Men’s 100m
2:35 PM - Women’s 400m Hurdles
2:40 PM - Women’s Long Jump
2:44 PM - Men’s 400m Hurdles
2:52 PM - Men’s 3000m
3:09 PM - Women’s 800m
3:20 PM - Men’s 800m
3:30 PM - Women’s 200m
3:39 PM - Men’s 200m