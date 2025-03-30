"No matter what Andre did, Jesus got the credit"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recalled what initially captivated her about husband

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once reflected on what initially drew her to her now-husband, Andre Levrone. The American star hurdler and Andre later exchanged vows in a vineyard wedding in May 2022.

In her memoir ‘Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith’, McLaughlin-Levrone shared her first impression of her husband, Andre, when she first came across his Instagram handle. She found that unlike how she used to compartmentalize different aspects of her life, Andre's perspective on life was different, with faith serving as a bridge that connected everything together.

The now four-time Olympic gold medalist was also attracted to his appearance, but it was his faith that truly drew her. She reflected this in her book, stating:

“I’d always treated faith as another zone of my life, disconnected from school, family, or track. To Andre, that kind of interconnected lifestyle seemed to be as natural as breathing. It seemed that no matter what he did, Jesus got the credit.”

She added:

“While his fine looks and blue check mark may have been the first things to grab my attention, his spiritual strength and obvious integrity held it. So I followed him back, hoping to get his attention.”

Two weeks after they followed each other, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone received a text from Andre, who reacted to one of her posts with the caption ‘Attention’, a reference to a song she had been listening to at the time. Andre DM’d her, saying, ‘You have my attention. How can I get yours?’ This was the beginning of their conversation.

After dating in 2020, Andre Levrone got down on one knee to propose to Sydney following her Tokyo Olympics campaign, a proposal which he planned with the help of the hurdler’s friends.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband Andre weighs in on whether he and Olympian have ever raced in a formal setting

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and husband Andre at World Athletics Awards 2024 - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and her husband, Andre, appeared on the Life and Books and Everything podcast, released in January 2025, where they discussed various topics, including their faith, careers and details of their relationship, among other key aspects.

During this interaction, Andre was questioned whether they had raced each other in a casual setting like racing to the fridge or around the block. He confirmed that they have never officially raced in a formal setting, stating (5:50 onwards):

“To the fridge and around the block, but in a formal setting, it's funny both of us being at high level athletes, we never have officially raced.”

He admitted regretting not racing earlier, as Sydney was getting faster while he was slowing down:

“It's gotten to a point now where I regret that I didn't do it earlier because she's getting faster and I'm getting slower. So, it's just it's not gonna happen at this point,” Andre added.

Notably, a few weeks ago, Sydney threw a surprise birthday party for Andre Levrone, celebrating his 30th birthday on March 9. On his Instagram handle, Andre went on to express his gratitude to God for continuous blessings in his life.

