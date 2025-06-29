Noah Lyles Not in the World's Top 10 Fastest Men: Updated 100m all time list as Kishane Thompson elevates to likes of Usain Bolt and Tyson Gay

Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles is not a part of the latest list of the top 10 fastest male 100m athletes of all time. Jamaica's Kishane Thompson emerged as a new entrant in the list after his world-leading run in the men's 100m at the National Trials 2025, where he won the title with a blistering 9.75s performance.
The Jamaican athlete's latest performance earned great praise from fans and track enthusiasts worldwide, who expressed their excitement to witness him compete in the upcoming races of the 2025 track season, which includes the World Athletics Championships in September. Kishane Thompson joined the likes of top Jamaican athletes like Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake, and Asafa Powell in the list of the top 10 fastest male 100m athletes of all time. With his performance at the Jamaican National Trials 2025, Thompson is currently the sixth-fastest 100m athlete of all time.
The all-time list is dominated by Team USA with five athletes, which includes Tyson Gay, Justin Gatlin, Christian Coleman, Trayvon Bromell, and Fred Kerley. However, Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles did not make it to the list and currently is the 12th fastest 100m athlete of all time with a personal best performance of 9.79s set in the 100m finals at the Paris Olympics.
Jamaica's Usain Bolt topped the updated list with his 100m World Record of 9.58s that was set at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.
Updated list of Top 10 fastest 100m athletes of all time as per official World Athletics records after Jamaican National Trials 2025:
1) Usain Bolt - 9.58s
2) Tyson Gay - 9.69s
3) Yohan Blake - 9.69s
4) Asafa Powell - 9.72s
5) Justin Gatlin- 9.74s
6) Kishane Thompson- 9.75s
7) Christian Coleman- 9.76s
7) Trayvon Bromell- 9.76s
7) Fred Kerley- 9.76s
10) Ferdinand Omanyala- 9.77s
Noah Lyles on his claim of being the World's fastest man
Noah Lyles called himself the 'world's fastest man' after he won the World Championships in 2023. This brought about a lot of discussions in the track community, and fans expressed their thoughts about the title belonging to Usain Bolt, as he held the World record in the men's 100m. Lyles spoke about the title and issued a clarification about his claims during the Paris Olympics in a pre-race press conference.
The American athlete shared that the title of the World's fastest man is given to the athlete who wins the gold medal in the men's 100m in the World Championships or the Olympic Games.
"It's me. It's always going to be me. Everybody knows that the title goes to the Olympic champion and the world champion, which I am one of and soon to be another one of" he said.
Furthermore, he expressed his confidence in being able to dominate the track circuit in both the 100m and the 200m.