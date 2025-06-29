"Dipping would have saved you at the Olympics"- Fans remind Kishane Thompson of crucial aspect that led Usain Bolt and Noah Lyles to glory

Kishane Thompson put forward a strong performance at the Jamaican National Trials to win the gold medal in the men's 100m with a world-leading performance of 9.75s. After the race, the Jamaican athlete spoke about multiple aspects of the race and shared his thoughts about 'dipping' on the finish line, which led to a lot of discussions among track fans.

Thompson expressed his thoughts about dipping on the finish line in a post-race interview and shared that according to him, dipping was not a key part of a race. He expressed that if an athlete sets themselves apart from the pack towards the end of the race, then dipping was not necessary for winning.

"Dipping is not really the key part of the race honestly. If a person is good as they are from zero to a hundred metres, if you set yourself apart from the competition, you don't need to dip," he said.

Trending

Moreover, Kishane Thompson shared that the most important parts of the race included the drive phase, the transition, and the maintenance. Fans expressed their thoughts on the Jamaican athlete's claims and shared that dipping helped top athletes like Usain Bolt and Noah Lyles to win races alongside highly competitive line-ups.

Fans also pointed out Kishane Thompson's photo finish loss to Noah Lyles by 0.005 seconds at the Paris Olympics.

"But dipping would have saved you at the Olympics. Even bolt dipped. lol," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

"Usain doesn’t win in 2015 without dipping & I get what he’s saying but work on your dip just in case you are in a situation where you have too like he was in the Olympics," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Some fans pointed out that there was a misunderstanding in interpreting Kishane Thompson's message and wrote:

"You guys are clearly misunderstanding what he’s saying. It’s not him being boastful, simply saying that if you execute well and gap your opponents enough it won’t come down to a dip if you don’t feel like doing it."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Kishane we gonna need you to start dipping.. had you dipped at the Olympics, the gold would’ve been yours,"another fan chimed in.

"Just glad he’s gradually putting his voice and face out there. Only one Kish!" a fan wrote.

"Not Dipping can also cost you a gold," wrote another fan.

Kishane Thompson opens up about his target after victory at the Jamaican National Trials

Kishane Thompson at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: Getty

Kishane Thompson opened up about his target after his dominating victory at the Jamaican National Trials. The Olympic silver medalist shared that he stepped onto the track with the only aim of winning the gold medal.

Moreover, he expressed that he believes that every competitor comes with the goal of dominating the race by putting forward their best performance.

"Just one target, honestly. If I'm to be honest, everybody wants a gold, that's the only target. I won't come here and say, 'Hey, I want the silver or I just want a medal. I want the gold. I need the gold. Everyone that lines up is going for the gold," he said.

With his incredible victory at the Jamaican National Trials, Thompson qualified to compete at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, scheduled in September later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More