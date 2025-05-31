"Run your race"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on mindset while chasing Dalilah Muhammad in Olympic final

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, had once shared her thoughts on her mindset at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 400m hurdles race event, in which she chased track icon, Dalilah Muhammad. The prominent track star had further reflected satisfaction with her performance at her signature event.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has clinched three gold medals from the World Championships and one silver medal from the 2019 Doha Championships. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she won two gold medals in the 400m hurdles and the 4 × 400m relay.
In the 400m hurdles final, she faced top competitors, including veteran track icon Dalilah Muhammad and the then-rising star from the Netherlands, Femke Bol. McLaughlin-Levrone clinched the gold medal with 51.46 seconds, with Muhammad trailing behind and finishing her race in 51.58 seconds. Bol clinched the third spot with 52.03 seconds.
After the race, the New Brunswick native shared her thoughts on chasing Muhammad, mentioning it via The Guardian. She said:
“I saw Dalilah [Muhammad] ahead of me with one to go. I just thought: ‘Run your race.’ The race doesn’t really start till hurdle seven. I just wanted to go out there and give it everything I had. I’m absolutely delighted.”
At the 2021 Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone defeated Dalilah Muhammad, who, till now, has clinched three Olympic medals along with five World Championship medals. McLaughlin-Levrone finished the race in 51.90 seconds, and Muhammad completed it in 52.42 seconds.
McLaughlin-Levrone also won the 400m hurdles in the 2019 Diamond League and is a gold medalist from the 2015 World Youth Championships.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on her mindset of constant growth, resilience, and motivation
The elite hurdler and sprinter expressed her thoughts on her mindset, which includes constant improvement, perseverance, and her ambition to perform best. In an interview with the Athletics published on May 29, 2025, McLaughlin-Levrone shared,
“There’s always something I can be doing better. There’s always someone striving to be where you are. There’s days where I’m more motivated than others. It’s easy to get stuck in a rut or it can become monotonous."
She continued,
“It’s fun to figure out how I can become the best athlete I can be and keep lowering my times. There’s always the reality of competition that’s going to push me. But when I am at practice, it is figuring out how I can be better than Sydney was yesterday.”
In 2022, McLaughlin-Levrone was named the Female Athlete of the Year by World Athletics. She continued her dominance in 400m by defending her both gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.