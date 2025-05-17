Savy King's Collapse: All about the Incident that led NWSL players to demand bright-line rule

Angel City defender Savy King collapsed on the field last weeked, in a game against the Utah Royals. While the American is now recovering, the NWSL’s treatment of the incident drew criticism from fans and players alike.

King originally joined the league with the Bay FC as the second overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft. She moved to Angel City earlier this year, and has since made eight starts for the team. As King recovers from her health scare on the field, here is everything you need to know about the incident that led to players demanding a bright-line rule in the NWSL.

Savy King’s collapse: What happened

On Friday, May 9, Angel City and the Utah Royals faced off against each other at the BMO Stadium in LA. 78 minutes into the game, Angel City defender Savy King collapsed on the field. Players, trainers, and medical personnel quickly rushed to her side, and the medics appeared to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the 20-year-old. After around 10 minutes of attention on the field, King was taken out of the stadium on a stretcher with an oxygen mask on her face.

After this, players from both teams gathered in a circle to show their support for King. However, despite the incident, the match continued, and Angel City eventually claimed a 2-0 win.

In the official evaluation at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, King was found to have a heart abnormality. The youngster subsequently underwent surgery for the issue on Tuesday, May 13, and is now resting and recovering, according to statements from Angel City and King’s family.

Savy King's collapse: Players reactions

The decision to continue the game after Savy King's collapse on field due significant backlash. Many fans argued that the game should have been discontinued given the severity of the medical event that took place.

After the game, Washington Spirits star Trinity Rodman took to her Instagram story to send her best wishes to King and her family, while writing,

“In no world should that game have continued.”

In an appearance on the Attacking Third podcast, former soccer stars Darian Jenkins and Jen Beattie both criticized the continuation of the game.

“It's a moment to realise this is real life and take a step away from the game. Because you could see even afterwards, nobody was in the mindset to be kicking a ball around. And to see all the players gather, and pray was really powerful, but to me, that's the point to stop the game, it's too serious to continue,” Jenkins, a former NWSL forward said.

“I have no idea how anyone's head was on football after that. They would have just been wondering whether she (King) is okay,” Beatti added.

Savy King's collapse: Officials reaction

While multiple players expressed their concerns over the continuation of the game after King's collapse, the Utah Royals head coach also stated her doubts on whether the game should have continued after the incident.

Talking to the media after the game, Jimmy Coenraets said,

“I think that’s not the right situation or position to be in. I think it was a really tough moment and the same after the game. What do you want to focus on after the game? I think at that point, yes, there is a result, there is a game, but I just want to make sure people feel safe, healthy, good and they can actually move on. I think that was also the focus after the game for us.”

Additionally, Angel City assistant Eleri Earnshaw told The Athletic that the incident was scary and bigger than football, saying,

“It was obviously a scary situation to be in and, at that point, it was much bigger than football.”

Savy King's collapse: What is a bright line rule

King's collapse on the field led to fans and players calling for a bright-line rule in the NWSL. A bright-line rule is a clearly outlined standard, which leaves little rule for interpretation.

After the game, the NWSL Players Association stepped up the calls for a bright-line rule. In an appearance on the Attacking Third podcast, NWSLPA executive director Meghan Burke said,

"If player safety is of paramount importance, then I'm wondering what other factors could possibly be at play in a life-saving situation here. We're making it too hard. This is a very straightforward decision. Life-saving measures on the field to revive a player or stabilize a player -- or coach or referee -- the game should stop playing. This is the reason that the players are asking for a bright-line rule.”

Savy King's collapse: Latest update and NWSL statement

On Friday, May 16, a week after Savy King's collapse on the field, the NWSL released a statement accepting that the decision to move forward with the game was a misguided one. The league added that the game would be discontinued in any such situations going forward.

“Having reviewed our protocols and how they were implemented, and in listening to feedback from our stakeholders, the Angel City vs Utah game last Friday night should not have continued and we regret that it did. The health and well-being of the entire NWSL community remains our top priority, and in any similar situation going forward the game should and would be abandoned.”

The NWSL rule change was met with a positive response, and many, including the NWSL Players Association praised the organisation for the new rules.

