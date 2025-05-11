Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sends emotional message to Angel City FC star Savy King after her medical emergency during NWSL game

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has given his thoughts on the "medical event" that Angel City F.C. defender Savy King suffered from following a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) fixture on Saturday (May 10). The American has since been hospitalized but is currently in a stable situation if NWSL's statement on social media is to be believed.

Angel City F.C., placed fifth in the NWSL table, beat Utah Royals 2-0 to improve to a 4-2-2 record on Saturday. While the match was pretty straightforward, fans at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles were left worried as King unexpectedly collapsed at the 74th minute. She was subsequently stretchered off the pitch, following which she was taken to the hospital.

NWSL have since stated on their Instagram handle that the 20-year-old defender will undergo "further evaluation". Angel City also took to their X (formerly Twitter) handle later to give an update, which was reposted by co-owner and Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Ohanian penned a personal note to Savy King and her family, writing in the caption of his post:

"All the prayers for Savy and her family."

Despite being a multimillionaire businessman and an investor in many ventures, Alexis Ohanian regularly keeps tabs on his team. Earlier this month, he rejoiced at Angel City F.C.'s last-ditch 4-3 victory against Washington Spirit in an away match, writing in his repost of the match's report on Instagram stories:

"What a finish!!!"

Ohanian became a part of the ownership group in the Los Angeles-based team in 2020, joining actress Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman, and entrepreneur Julie Uhrman. He also represents the club's interests on NWSL's board of governors.

Serena Williams and daughter Olympia are also co-owners in Angel City FC

Serena Williams and her family celebrate LAGC's recent win in TGL | Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams also joined the above quartet as a key investor in Angel City F.C., the same year. The club played their first match in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2022 and reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 playoffs in what is their best result thus far.

The 23-time Major winner eventually made her seven-year-old daughter, Olympia, a part owner in Angel City F.C., as well. The mother-daughter duo also co-own various other sports teams, including Los Angeles Golf Club in TGL and Toronto Tempo in WNBA. The American separately has a major stake in NFL team Miami Dolphins with her elder sister, Venus Williams.

