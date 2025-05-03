Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has 3-word reaction to Angel City FC's dramatic last-gasp win over Washington Spirit

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, has applauded Angel FC's latest win with a three-word message. The team defeated the Washington side 4-3 at the Washington Spirit's Audi Field stadium on Friday. The match confirmed women's soccer's growing popularity, attracting an audience of nearly 14,000 fans, a club record for Washington. Angel FC's Riley Tiernan scored a last-gasp 98th-minute winner to secure the victory.

Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder, joined the ownership group of Angel City FC in 2020 and oversaw the team's elevation to the National Women's Soccer League two years later. His wife Serena is also in the ownership group, alongside notable celebrities like Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Garner.

After the game, Alexis Ohanian shared his delight at the Angels' win on his X account, adding his 3-word congratulatory caption:

"What a finish!!!"

Alexis Ohanian X Account | Source: Alexis Ohanian X/@alexisohanian

Alexis Ohanian is a long-time supporter of women's sports in general. He has invested in women's basketball and track and field, alongside his financial interest in Angel City FC.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are committed to Angel FC's future

TGL presented by SoFi: ATL v LA - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian has suggested that his investments in women's sports have proved to be as difficult as his early days as the Reddit founder. He has indicated that he has plunged over $100 million of his own money into female sports, despite advice from friends and colleagues, and insisted that those investments would bear fruit.

When Ohanian first became involved with Angel FC, he told Forbes.com:

“Women’s soccer, in particular, I believed was tremendously under-resourced, under-marketed, undervalued, underappreciated, under-supported, the list goes on. I saw it first and foremost as a tremendous business opportunity. My north star here is quite simply that this is something that was so obviously good of an investment and I feel great all this other stuff has come from it.”

This year, Alexis Ohanian attended the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi. He said that his Angel FC investment had been highly successful, and that the franchise's value had exploded, per Sportico.com:

"Everyone, from random people on the internet, to other investors, who I respected, they all told me I was going to lose all my money, and it would never work. I'm very happy to prove them wrong. Angel City is now the most valuable team in the world at $300m."

Alexis Ohanian is a serial investor and entrepreneur. The businessman founded his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, as the vehicle through which he supports several diverse commercial sectors.

