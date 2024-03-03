Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone collaborates with New Balance for signature collection

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was recently honored by New Balance with her signature collection.

The new collection features footwear and apparel. The footwear model for the collection is 9060 and has been hand-picked by McLaughlin-Levrone. The collection features a French terry hoodie, high-rise leggings, a classic varsity jacket and jogging trousers.

The major sports apparel brand collaborated with the three-time world champion to launching the new FuleCell Rebel v4 running shoe and a matching track spike, the FuelCell SuperComp MDX v3. The new unisex signature collection will be launched for the fans on March 7, 2024.

The new signature collection, featuring a hand-selected neutral color palette and McLaughlin-Levrone's favorite lifestyle sneaker, is being launched ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

McLaughlin-Levrone entered into a partnership with the brand as a 19-year-old. She signed a breakthrough deal of 1.5m with New Balance following a bidding war in 2018.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone returns to track ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics following a knee injury

Sydney McLaughlin of Team United States looks on ahead of competing in the Women's 4x400m Relay Final at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was recently seen back on the track ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 Olympics in the French capital.

She was seen training in Los Angeles alongside middle-distance runner and Tokyo Olympic medalist, Athing Mu. The Olympian was seen training on a track in Los Angeles, engaging in running, executing a few drills on hurdles, and stretching.

The 24-year-old had to withdraw from competing at the 2023 World Athletics Championships only a week before the start after a knee injury.

The New Jersey-born athlete, a hurdles specialist, was poised to compete in a new event for her at the World Championships - 400m flat as an alternative to the 400m hurdles.

She competed in the 400m event for the first time on June 9, 2023, registering a timing of 49.71 seconds. Later, at the 2023 USATF Championships, the Olympian clocked another impressive time of 48.74 seconds to set a world lead.

She announced her withdrawal to her fans on social media, conveying her decision to take a rest and come back stronger in the Olympic year. The American athlete also missed the ongoing World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

Following her recovery, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was spotted back on the track preparing for the upcoming Olympics in Paris. The two-time Olympic medalist will be one of the top athletes on show in the French capital.