Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone collaborates with New Balance for signature collection

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was recently honored by New Balance with her signature collection.
The new collection features footwear and apparel. The footwear model for the collection is 9060 and has been hand-picked by McLaughlin-Levrone. The collection features a French terry hoodie, high-rise leggings, a classic varsity jacket and jogging trousers.
The major sports apparel brand collaborated with the three-time world champion to launching the new FuleCell Rebel v4 running shoe and a matching track spike, the FuelCell SuperComp MDX v3. The new unisex signature collection will be launched for the fans on March 7, 2024.
The new signature collection, featuring a hand-selected neutral color palette and McLaughlin-Levrone's favorite lifestyle sneaker, is being launched ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.
McLaughlin-Levrone entered into a partnership with the brand as a 19-year-old. She signed a breakthrough deal of 1.5m with New Balance following a bidding war in 2018.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone returns to track ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics following a knee injury
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was recently seen back on the track ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 Olympics in the French capital.
She was seen training in Los Angeles alongside middle-distance runner and Tokyo Olympic medalist, Athing Mu. The Olympian was seen training on a track in Los Angeles, engaging in running, executing a few drills on hurdles, and stretching.
The 24-year-old had to withdraw from competing at the 2023 World Athletics Championships only a week before the start after a knee injury.
The New Jersey-born athlete, a hurdles specialist, was poised to compete in a new event for her at the World Championships - 400m flat as an alternative to the 400m hurdles.
She competed in the 400m event for the first time on June 9, 2023, registering a timing of 49.71 seconds. Later, at the 2023 USATF Championships, the Olympian clocked another impressive time of 48.74 seconds to set a world lead.
She announced her withdrawal to her fans on social media, conveying her decision to take a rest and come back stronger in the Olympic year. The American athlete also missed the ongoing World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.
Following her recovery, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was spotted back on the track preparing for the upcoming Olympics in Paris. The two-time Olympic medalist will be one of the top athletes on show in the French capital.