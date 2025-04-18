"That’s Usain Bolt" - When Simone Biles opened up about meeting the legendary sprinter with her teammates at Rio Olympics 

Simone Biles once opened up on a hilarious incident that occurred at the Rio Olympics when she met the legendary sprinter Usain Bolt. Biles made her debut on the Olympics circuit during the 2016 edition, which also marked the Jamaican sprinter's last Games.

Biles was accompanied by Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, and Gabby Douglas. In her autobiography Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, published in 2016, Biles reflected on a moment when she along with her teammates were starstruck by sprinting sensation Bolt.

Raisman and Douglas rushed over to the sprinter for a photograph. When the squad introduced themselves as the gymnastics team, Bolt said that he recognized them. The gymnasts' smaller stature made them stand out compared to other athletes. Reflecting on the moment, Biles stated in her autobiography that their small sizes made her feel like an ant.

"We tried not to be too awestruck by all these stars, but one day a really tall, lean, muscular, dark-skinned man walked past our table with a small entourage," Biles wrote. "Aly and Gabby just about lost their minds. 'That’s Usain Bolt!' they screamed. 'Get your phone, let’s take a picture!' They jumped up so fast to get to him that they practically knocked our plates off the table."

“'We’re the gymnastics team,' we told him. 'I can tell,' he said, with a big smile. Everyone knew who we were because we were so much shorter than the other athletes. I felt like an ant trying to make sure I didn’t get stepped on," she further added.

"I was feeling a little sad" - When Simone Biles reflected on the moment she realized her Olympic experience concluded

Simone Biles of United States during the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Getty Images)

In her autobiography, Simone Biles opened up about the mixed feelings she experienced as her debut Games experience concluded. She stated that although she was proud of her performance at the 2016 Games, the thought of the moment coming to an end which she had dedicated her life to made her emotional.

"I was feeling a little sad after my floor routine," Biles wrote. "At first, I had felt a rush of relief that everything had gone even better than I’d dared hope. I’d nailed every tumbling pass, spinning high in the air. And I’d stuck all my landings, capping off my Olympic experience with yet another gold. But I’d been waiting my entire life for a chance to go to the Olympics, and just like that, the experience was already behind me."

At her debut Games, Simone Biles won four gold and one bronze medal.

