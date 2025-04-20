Tom Jones Memorial Final Results: Noah Lyles crashes out of 400m podium despite personal best

The final day of action at the 2025 Tom Jones Memorial saw some incredible performances to end the competition on a high. With multiple Olympic Champions being dealt defeats at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida, fans got to witness cutthroat competition.

Ad

One of the biggest upsets of Saturday, April 19 was Noah Lyles’ performance in the men's 400m race. For the American, this marked his first time racing outdoors since the Paris Olympics, where he won the 100m gold and 200m bronze. Competing in the 400m, Lyles clocked a personal best 45.87s, but the time placed him 14th in a field of 26 runners. The winner of the race was Christopher Robinson, who registered a 44.15s.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, even the hurdles races at the Tom Jones Memorial witnessed upsets. In the women's 100mH race, Grace Start outdid reigning Olympic champion Masai Russell to clinch gold. On the other end, the men's 110mH sprint saw Trey Cunningham beat World and Olympic champion Grant Holloway.

On the field end of competition at the Tom Jones Memorial, Annette Echikunwoke put on a dominant display in the women's hammer throw. She achieved a mark of 72.40m, placing her more than three meters away from Stephanie Ratcliffe, who came in second.

Ad

2025 Tom Jones Memorial: Full results from day two

Invite Men's Hammer Throw

Tarik O'Hagan - 75.54 Jake Dalton - 69.72 Sean Mockler - 67.09 Eli Winter - 66.75 Robert Decker - 65.81 Ruben Banks - 64.87 Kyle Moison - 64.12 Logan Coles - 61.81

Invite Women's Hammer Throw

Annette Echikunwoke - 72.40 Stephanie Ratcliffe - 69.34 Phethisang Makhethe - 65.46 Akaoma Odeluga - 65.33 Jordan Koskondy - 64.80 Marie Rougetet - 64.68 Skylar Soli - 61.82 Imani Washington - 59.40 Kate Powers - 58.10 Hannah Blood - 56.72

Ad

Invite Men's Discus Throw

Trevor Gunzell - 63.88 Christopher Young - 61.36 Vincent Ugwoke - 60.20 Christopher Crawford - 60.06 Aron Alvarez Aranda - 58.40 Milton Ingraham - 58.11 Desmond Coleman - 57.63

Invite Women's 800m

Shafiqua Maloney - 1:59.23 Victoria Bossong - 1:59.48 Gladys Chepngetich - 1:59.68 Judy Kosgei - 2:00.29 Sophia Gorriaran - 2:01.28 Gabriella Grissom - 2:02.95 Jenna Schwinghamer - 2:03.64 Emily Richards - 2:03.74 Isabella Whittaker - 2:04.36 Veronica Hargrave - 2:04.67

Invite Men's 800m

Abdullahi Hassan - 1:45.39 Brian Kweyei - 1:46.92 Tarees Rhoden - 1:47.53 Louis Vercueil - 1:47.65 Max Armstrong - 1:47.68 Carson Turner - 1:47.69 Gavin Nelson - 1:47.98 Miguel Pantojas - 1:48.11 Tadeas Placek - 1:48.13 Tommy Cardenas - 1:48.50

Ad

Olympic Dev Women's 100m Hurdles

Grace Stark - 12.59 Masai Russell - 12.65 Christina Clemons - 12.82 Tonea Marshall -12.95 Charisma Taylor - 13.11 Destiny Huven - 13.13 Aasia Laurencin - 13.13 Dalhiana Rouvillon - 13.21 Lui Lai Yiu - 13.32 Danae Dyer - 13.34

Olympic Dev Men's 110m Hurdles

Trey Cunningham - 13.09 Grant Holloway - 13.18 Dylan Beard - 13.33 Orlando Bennett - 13.39 LaFranz Campbell - 13.59 Robert Dunning - 13.63 Connor Schulman - 13.71 Giano Roberts - 13.80 Ulric Portier - 13.95 Ayden Owens - 13.98 Edward Williams Jr. - 14.26 Maranga Mokaya - 14.32 Cameron Murray - 17.46

Ad

Olympic Dev Women's 400m

Bailey Lear - 50.58 Quanera Hayes - 50.92 Karimah E Davis - 51.03 Gabby Scott - 51.06 Aliyah Abrams - 51.79 Paris Peoples - 51.85 Wadeline Venlogh - 51.94 Maya Singletary - 51.97 Zoe Sherar - 52.03 Victoria Ohuruogu - 52.28

Olympic Dev Men's 400m

Christopher Robinson 44.15 Jacory Patterson - 44.27 Matthew Boling - 44.92 Khaleb McRae - 45.13 Justin Robinson - 45.22 Elijah Godwin - 45.49 Trevor Bassitt - 45.50 Kennedy Lightner - 45.64 Toby Harries - 45.68 Jevon O'Bryant - 45.70

Olympic Dev Women's 100m

Ad

Anavia Battle - 10.98 McKenzie Long - 11.02 Maia McCoy - 11.02 TeeTee Terry - 11.07 Amy Hunt - 11.16 Krystal Sloley - 11.16 Sedrickia Wynn - 11.22 Kishawna Niles - 11.29 Semira Killebrew - 11.30 Melicia Mouzzon - 11.36

Olympic Dev Men's 100m

Courtney Lindsey - 9.97 Christian Miller - 10.02 Eloy Benitez - 10.04 Christian Coleman - 10.06 Brandon Hicklin - 10.07 Kyree King - 10.07 Pjai Austin - 10.07 Kendal Williams - 10.08 Joseph Fahnbulleh - 10.13 Aaron Brown - 10.20

Invite Women's Pole Vault

Sarah Schmitt - 4.40 Johanna Duplantis - 4.20 Iliana Downing - 4.20 Mya Strahm - 4.20 Rachel Homoly - 4.10 Payton Phillips - 4.10 Lily Beattie - 4.10 Hannah Estes - 4.10 Sophie Fong - 4.10 Ella McRitchie - 4.10

Ad

Invite Women's Discus Throw

Laulauga Tausaga-Collins - 63.35 Donna Douglas - 58.78 Amanda Ngandu-Ntumba - 57.91 Gracelyn Leiseth - 56.30 Adrienne Adams - 56.20 Akari Isaac - 52.58 Maura Huwalt - 52.51 Chrystal Herpin - 52.08 Nina Ndubuisi - 50.93

Invite Woman Triple Jump

Emilia Sjostrand - 13.39 Simone Johnson - 13.14 Machaeda Linton - 13.01 Asia Phillips - 12.99 Christina Warren - 12.91 Katharina Graman - 12.69 Aliyah Adams - 12.48

Invite Men's Triple Jump

Donald Scott - 16.67 Kaiwan Culmer - 16.62 Viktor Morozov - 15.70 Astley Davis - 15.15 Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley - 14.95 Zavien Wolfe - 14.77 Michael Holloway II - 14.73

Ad

Invite Women's High Jump

Elena Kulichenko - 1.83 Bara Sajdokova - 1.78 Rose Yeboah - 1.78 Sydney Billington - 1.78 Amaya Ugarte - 1.78 Helga Sigurjonsdottir - 1.73

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More