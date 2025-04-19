Tom Jones Memorial Results: Julien Alfred clinches title in 200m season opener

The opening day of the Tom Jones Memorial provided some incredible track and field action. As multiple World and Olympic medalists took to the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar on Friday, April 18, fans were treated to top notch competition.

Ad

One of the most dominant performances of the day was delivered by Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred. The reigning 100m Olympic champion was running her first 200m race of the season, and clocked a blazing time of 21.88s to win gold. Alfred was the only woman on the field to dip beneath the 22-second mark. Behind her, Favour Ofili took silver, and Tamari Davis settled for bronze.

In the men's 200m at the Tom Jones Memorial, Joseph Fahnbulleh was at the forefront. After registering a fourth place finish in the distance during his season debut at Grand Slam Track Kingston, the Liberian clinched victory today with a time of 20.07s. Javonte' Harding came in second with a 20.19s, and Demarius Smith won bronze with a 20.29s.

Ad

Trending

In the field events at the Tom Jones Memorial, Olympian and World Championships medalist Anna Hall was in action in the women's long jump. The heptathlete was unable to bring her best to the track, and was forced to settle for tenth place with a mark of 6.03m, while Anthaya Charlton took the win with a 6.82m.

Tom Jones Memorial: Full results from Day 1

Here are the full results from the opening day of competition at the Tom Jones Memorial:

Ad

Invite Women's Long Jump

Anthaya Charlton - 6.82 Tacoria Humphrey - 6.73 Jasmine Moore - 6.56 Ackelia Smith - 6.54 Aaliyah Foster - 6.46 Sophia Beckmon - 6.41 Chantel Malone - 6.38 Taliyah Brooks - 6.32 Michelle Atherley - 6.19 Anna Hall - 6.03 Yanis Davis - 5.98

Invite Men's High Jump

Riyon Rankin - 2.18 Arvesta Troupe - 2.18 Kameron Franklin - 2.15 Kuda Chadenga - 2.10 Bode Gilkerson - 2.10 Tito Alofe - 2.10 Eddie Kurjak - 2.10 Shyhiem Scotland - 2.05 Kennedy Sauder - 2.05 Paul Rowden - 2.05 Khristian Watson - 2.05

Ad

Invite Men's Long Jump

Jeremiah Davis - 7.90 Cameron Crump - 7.82 Kelsey Daniel - 7.61 Jayden Keys - 7.54 Leo Neugebauer - 7.51 Solomon Washington - 7.41 Malcolm Clemons - 7.30 James Gilbert - 7.11

Olympic Dev Women's 200m

Julien Alfred - 21.88 Favour Ofili - 22.34 Tamari Davis - 22.37 Maia McCoy - 22.55 Rhasidat Adeleke - 22.57 Daryll Neita - 22.89 Elise Cooper - 22.96 Kayla White - 22.97 Amy Hunt - 23.08 Niesha Burgher - 23.09

Invite Men's Pole Vault

Cade Gray - 5.50 Drew O'Connor - 5.30 John Kendricks - 5.30 Blake Sifferlin - 5.30 Paul Migas - 5.30 Sam Abati - 5.20 Nikolai van Huyssteen - 5.20 Evan Puckett - 5.20 Collin Kao - 5.20 Clarke Byram - 5.20 Alon Rogow - 5.05 Philip Andreas Kubon - 5.05 Kameron Aime - 5.05

Ad

Olympic Dev Men's 200m

Joseph Fahnbulleh - 20.07 Javonte' Harding - 20.19 Demarius Smith - 20.29 Steven Gardiner - 20.40 Udodi Onwuzurike - 20.50 Robert Gregory - 20.54 Jabez Reeves - 20.62 Matthew Boling - 20.71 Nigel Green - 20.87 Chun-han Yang - 20.88

Invite Women's 400m Hurdles

Savannah Sutherland - 53.46 Rachel Glenn - 53.48 Akala Garrett - 53.74 Saira Prince - 55.49 Sanaa Hebron - 56.05 Chloe Fair - 56.31 JodyAnn Dixon - 56.36 Aniya Woodruff - 56.57 Tia-Adana Belle - 56.60 Mackenzie Collins - 56.78

Invite Men's 400m Hurdles

Ad

Jevon Williams - 48.77 Kody Blackwood - 48.79 Trevor Bassitt - 49.04 Saad Hinti - 49.25 Ryan Matulonis - 49.84 Harry Barton - 50.15 Shamer Blake - 50.15 Efekemo Okoro - 50.24 Christion Barker - 50.76 Prior Ochonogor - 50.82

Invite Men's Shot Put

Tarik O'Hagan - 20.75 Christopher Licata - 20.23 Alexander Kolesnikoff - 19.77 Trevor Gunzell - 19.72 Fred Moudani-Likibi - 19.47 Dylan Targgart - 19.22 Christopher Crawford - 18.74 Michael Pinones - 18.50 Sascha Schmidt - 17.49

Invite Women's Shot Put

Abria Smith - 18.92 Akaoma Odeluga - 18.86 Nina Ndubuisi - 18.21 Kelsie Murrell-Ross - 17.82 Gracelyn Leiseth - 17.42 Chrystal Herpin - 17.25 Elizabeth Tapper - 17.25 Myejoi Williams - 16.84 Treneese Hamilton - 16.18

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More