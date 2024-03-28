US Wrestling Olympic Trials 2024: Last Chance Qualifier entries ft. Nathan Desmond, Cael Nasdeo

The US Wrestling Olympic Trials for 2024 will commence on April 19 at Penn State. More than 100 wrestlers are already qualified for the highly anticipated competition in various brackets. But there's still a chance left - Last Chance Qualifier on April 6-7.
While NCAA Wrestling Champions 2024 like Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks will be the favorites to book a place on the USA national team, wrestlers taking part in the Last Chance Qualifier for the US Wrestling Olympic Trials can cause some serious upsets.
2x Pennsylvania State Champion will be the wrestler to watch out in the 57 kg freestyle at the US Wrestling Olympic Trials if he secures the qualification at the Last Chance Qualifier. Cael Nasdeo, who won the 126-pound title in the Junior Division at the 2023 USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals, of Pennsylvania could also throw some surprises.
Some of the other big names to watch out for in the Last Chance Qualifier for the US Wrestling Olympic Trials will be Michael McGee in the 65Kg bracket, Ian Parker in the 74Kg bracket, and Andrew Morgan of Navy Wrestling Club in the 86Kg bracket.
Haley Viars and Charlotte Fowler will headline the women's freestyle qualifier for the US Wrestling Olympic trials in the 57 kg while Marisa Angelos and Niya Gaines will be favorites for the 62 Kg bracket.
US Wrestling Olympic Trials 2024: Full list of entries in the Last Chance Qualifier
#Men's freestyle entries
57Kg
William Girard
Alex Gorton
Nathan Desmond
Tyshawn White
Devin Gomez
Killian Delaney
Cael Nasdeo
Dalton Henderson
Devan Turner
Evan Tallmadge
Brandon Courtney
Benyamin Kamali
Anthony Knox
Anthony Molton
Joshua Dragovich
Joshua Rodriguez
Nathan Tomasello
65 Kg
Derek Guanajuato
Peyton Harris
Ruben Calderon
Pierson Manville
Dayne Morton
Michael McGee
Mike VanBrill
Anthony Ashnault
Joshua Koderhandt
Matthew Kolodzik
Caleb Poche
Brian Lombardi
Dominik Woodard
Ian Lee
Bo Bassett
Wyatt Henson
Aden Valencia
Carter Young
Jaydin Eierman
Cutter Sheets
Evan Mougalian
Ian Parker
74 Kg
Brent Varnadore
Joseph Sealey
Grigor Cholakyan
Evan Delong
Charlie Millard
Jakob Bergeland
Hassan Ajami
Isaiah White
Nolan Liess
Vincenzo Joseph
Joshua Shields
Alek Martinez
Joseph DeMatteo
Tony Hatley
Matthew Bianchi
Rafael Knapp
William Henckel
Damon McGee
Cale Roggie
Loranzo Rajaonarivelo
James Chance
Andrew Dickson
Pablo Monreal
Elroy Perkin
Doug Zapf
Yahya Thomas
Joey Lavallee
Wyatt Sheets
Jeremiah Moody
Dean Heil
Daniel Manibog
Devinaire Hayes
Julian Ramirez
Vincent Mannella
86 Kg
Austin Hedrick
Alex Patton
Jason Carter
Owen Webster
Andrew Morgan
Christian Louis
Alex Turley
Morgan McIntosh
Logan Messer
Aeoden Sinclair
Nick Foster
Malachi DuVall
Aarif Asif
David McFadden
Taylor Lujan
Simon Ruiz
Nelson Brands
Christopher Foca
Ethan Birth
Martin Cosgrove
97 Kg
Camden McDanel
Nick Williams
Cole Mirasola
Jon List
Jacob Warner
Michael Dellagatta
Ashton Davis
Michael Boykin
Christian Carroll
Steven Burrell Jr
Aiden Hanning
125 Kg
Braden Homsey
Daniel Erekson
Jordan Wood
Keith Miley
Colin Pedersen
#Women's freestyle entries
50 Kg
Haley Viars
Jessienna Burkett-Erice
Victoria Pena
Charlotte Fowler
Valerie Carreon
Natalie Reyna-Rodriguez
Sterling Dias
Nina Pham
Aleeah Gould
Jaslynn Gallegos
Brianna Gonzalez
Nyla Valencia
Olivia Chandler
53 Kg
Clare Booe
Melanie Mendoza
Elena Ivaldi
Vanessa Ramirez
Ella Jauregui
Alexandra Baudhuin
Sara Sterner
Bridgette Duty
Sofia Macaluso
Montana DeLawder
Jasmine Hernandez
Karlee Brooks
62 Kg
Ashley Ikner
Shani Tyson
Marisol Nugent
Marisa Angelos
Viveca Pannell
Niya Gaines
Hailie Misplay
Kierstyn Bockert
Lauren Louive
Ana Luciano
Skylar Hattendorf
68 Kg
Stella Steigler
Veloria Pannell
Liv Wieber
Jasmine Robinson
Maegan Flaherty
Caira Jaynes
Lydia Krauss
Shean'Areial Miller
Chloe Ogden
Cheyenne Bowman
Jackie Cataline
Marilyn Garcia
76 Kg
Naomi Simon
Gabrielle Holloway
Madison Sandquist
Danielle Rond
Cara Broadus
Shenita Lawson