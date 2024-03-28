US Wrestling Olympic Trials 2024: Last Chance Qualifier entries ft. Nathan Desmond, Cael Nasdeo

The US Wrestling Olympic Trials for 2024 will commence on April 19 at Penn State. More than 100 wrestlers are already qualified for the highly anticipated competition in various brackets. But there's still a chance left - Last Chance Qualifier on April 6-7.

While NCAA Wrestling Champions 2024 like Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks will be the favorites to book a place on the USA national team, wrestlers taking part in the Last Chance Qualifier for the US Wrestling Olympic Trials can cause some serious upsets.

2x Pennsylvania State Champion will be the wrestler to watch out in the 57 kg freestyle at the US Wrestling Olympic Trials if he secures the qualification at the Last Chance Qualifier. Cael Nasdeo, who won the 126-pound title in the Junior Division at the 2023 USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals, of Pennsylvania could also throw some surprises.

Some of the other big names to watch out for in the Last Chance Qualifier for the US Wrestling Olympic Trials will be Michael McGee in the 65Kg bracket, Ian Parker in the 74Kg bracket, and Andrew Morgan of Navy Wrestling Club in the 86Kg bracket.

Haley Viars and Charlotte Fowler will headline the women's freestyle qualifier for the US Wrestling Olympic trials in the 57 kg while Marisa Angelos and Niya Gaines will be favorites for the 62 Kg bracket.

US Wrestling Olympic Trials 2024: Full list of entries in the Last Chance Qualifier

#Men's freestyle entries

57Kg

William Girard

Alex Gorton

Nathan Desmond

Tyshawn White

Devin Gomez

Killian Delaney

Cael Nasdeo

Dalton Henderson

Devan Turner

Evan Tallmadge

Brandon Courtney

Benyamin Kamali

Anthony Knox

Anthony Molton

Joshua Dragovich

Joshua Rodriguez

Nathan Tomasello

65 Kg

Derek Guanajuato

Peyton Harris

Ruben Calderon

Pierson Manville

Dayne Morton

Michael McGee

Mike VanBrill

Anthony Ashnault

Joshua Koderhandt

Matthew Kolodzik

Caleb Poche

Brian Lombardi

Dominik Woodard

Ian Lee

Bo Bassett

Wyatt Henson

Aden Valencia

Carter Young

Jaydin Eierman

Cutter Sheets

Evan Mougalian

Ian Parker

74 Kg

Brent Varnadore

Joseph Sealey

Grigor Cholakyan

Evan Delong

Charlie Millard

Jakob Bergeland

Hassan Ajami

Isaiah White

Nolan Liess

Vincenzo Joseph

Joshua Shields

Alek Martinez

Joseph DeMatteo

Tony Hatley

Matthew Bianchi

Rafael Knapp

William Henckel

Damon McGee

Cale Roggie

Loranzo Rajaonarivelo

James Chance

Andrew Dickson

Pablo Monreal

Elroy Perkin

Doug Zapf

Yahya Thomas

Joey Lavallee

Wyatt Sheets

Jeremiah Moody

Dean Heil

Daniel Manibog

Devinaire Hayes

Julian Ramirez

Vincent Mannella

86 Kg

Austin Hedrick

Alex Patton

Jason Carter

Owen Webster

Andrew Morgan

Christian Louis

Alex Turley

Morgan McIntosh

Logan Messer

Aeoden Sinclair

Nick Foster

Malachi DuVall

Aarif Asif

David McFadden

Taylor Lujan

Simon Ruiz

Nelson Brands

Christopher Foca

Ethan Birth

Martin Cosgrove

97 Kg

Camden McDanel

Nick Williams

Cole Mirasola

Jon List

Jacob Warner

Michael Dellagatta

Ashton Davis

Michael Boykin

Christian Carroll

Steven Burrell Jr

Aiden Hanning

125 Kg

Braden Homsey

Daniel Erekson

Jordan Wood

Keith Miley

Colin Pedersen

#Women's freestyle entries

50 Kg

Haley Viars

Jessienna Burkett-Erice

Victoria Pena

Charlotte Fowler

Valerie Carreon

Natalie Reyna-Rodriguez

Sterling Dias

Nina Pham

Aleeah Gould

Jaslynn Gallegos

Brianna Gonzalez

Nyla Valencia

Olivia Chandler

53 Kg

Clare Booe

Melanie Mendoza

Elena Ivaldi

Vanessa Ramirez

Ella Jauregui

Alexandra Baudhuin

Sara Sterner

Bridgette Duty

Sofia Macaluso

Montana DeLawder

Jasmine Hernandez

Karlee Brooks

62 Kg

Ashley Ikner

Shani Tyson

Marisol Nugent

Marisa Angelos

Viveca Pannell

Niya Gaines

Hailie Misplay

Kierstyn Bockert

Lauren Louive

Ana Luciano

Skylar Hattendorf

68 Kg

Stella Steigler

Veloria Pannell

Liv Wieber

Jasmine Robinson

Maegan Flaherty

Caira Jaynes

Lydia Krauss

Shean'Areial Miller

Chloe Ogden

Cheyenne Bowman

Jackie Cataline

Marilyn Garcia

76 Kg

Naomi Simon

Gabrielle Holloway

Madison Sandquist

Danielle Rond

Cara Broadus

Shenita Lawson