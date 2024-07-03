It's less than a month remaining until Paris Olympics 2024, and the American athletes would give it their all to garner as many medals as they can in track and field. The United States topped the athletics medal tally at the Tokyo Games, with 26 medals- seven golds, 12 silvers and seven bronze.

While there are some notable names missing

While there will be some like Noah Lyles, who will aim to bring back the lost glory of USA in the region of sprinting, there will be some like Ryan Crouser, who will like nothing better than ending their Olympic careers on a record high. While the list is infinite, here are some defending Olympic champions, who would love to extend their supremacy at Paris Olympics 2024:

Trending

Ryan Crouser, and 4 other USA track and field athletes who will defend their titles at Paris Olympics 2024

#1 Valarie Allman

Valarie Allman competing at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024 [Image Source: Getty]

This 29-year-old athlete from Newark, Delaware, has been the talk of the town, ever since she shocked one and all to win the first Olympic gold medal for USA in women's discus throw at Tokyo Olympics, with a stunning throw of 68.98 m

Now with a huge throw of 70.73 m at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Valarie Allman has just proved her commitment for the Paris Olympics 2024. She looks all set for another golden finish at Stade de France.

#2 Ryan Crouser

Enter caption Ryan Crouser competing at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024 [Image Source: Getty]

When this 31-year-old athlete from Portland, Oregon, first stepped up at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in 2016, nobody had ever expected him to come this far, let alone redefine shotput altogether.

Cut to 2024, and Ryan Crouser is one of the greatest athletes to have ever graced this sport since Randy Barnes and Ulf Timmermann. Crouser is the current world record holder, as well as the defending Olympic champion since Rio Olympics 2016.

Ryan Crouser entered the Olympic trials for Paris Olympics 2024 after having just recovered from an elbow surgery. However, his throw of 22.84 meters has only proved why the race for gold medal at Paris would be extremely tough, if not impossible.

#3 Katie Moon

Katie Moon competing during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials (image source: Getty)

Another surprise package to look out for at Paris Olympics is pole vaulter Katie Elizabeth Moon. She surprised everyone as she won the Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020, the first for USA in this discipline in eight years.

While her performance at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials may not have been very impressive, it would be ridiculous to write her off.

#4 Rai Benjamin

Rai Benjamin competing at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024 [Image Source: Getty]

Another big shot to look out for would be Rai Benjamin, the hurdle specialist. The 26-year-old from Mount Vernon, New York, had won a gold medal for the 4 x 400m relay team, as well a silver medal in the 400 m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics.

As we inch closer to the Paris Olympics, Rai Benjamin has made it to the men's 400 m hurdles event, and will most probably make it to the men's 4 x 400 m relay squad. Though the task is far from easy, Rai Benjamin would love to have a golden double at Paris Olympics 2024, with a win in both 4 x 400 m relay and 400 m hurdles.

#5 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Sydney McLaughlin Levrone in absolute disbelief after breaking her own record at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials (image source: Getty)

The one athlete that the entire USA would be praying for is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Ever since the 24-year-old sprinter from New Brunswick, New Jersey, broke the world record to win the Olympic gold in women's 400 m hurdles at Tokyo Olympics, neither Levrone nor the event has ever been the same. She also won an Olympic gold in the women's 4 x 400 m relay to achieve the elusive Olympic double.

However, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is far from satisfied. She recently broke her own world record at the U.S. Olympic trials to show who's the boss in the run-up to Paris Olympics 2024. It wouldn't be surprising if she broke her own world record to achieve this feat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback