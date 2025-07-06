"Walked home and cried myself to sleep" - When Michael Phelps opened up on heartbreaking moment when he lost important club member 

Michael Phelps once opened up about a heartbreaking moment when he lost an important member of the North Baltimore Aquatic Club. He began swimming at the age of seven and joined the NBAC when he was 10, to train under his longtime coach Bob Bowman.

Ad

The late Jim Lears was NBAC's treasurer and handled the finances for Phelps and Bowman. The swimmer trained at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club until his appearance at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. In his candid memoir 'Michael Phelps: Beneath the Surface,' originally published in 2004, the former swimmer reflected on the challenging moment when Mr. Jim passed away of a heart attack at 55.

Remembering the day, Phelps expressed how upset he was, but tried to train anyway. He further added that Bowman noticed him being off during the training and ended the session early to sit and reflect on the sweet memories of Mr. Jim.

Ad

Trending

"We went to a viewing for Mr. Jimmy down the street from my home, and I couldn’t bring myself to stay very long. There were pictures of him throughout the funeral home. I walked up to his casket for five seconds and then went outside with Hilary and lost it in the parking lot. I walked home and cried myself to sleep."

Ad

Michael Phelps reacts to his longtime former Coach Bob Bowman's sweet birthday wish

Coach Bob Bowman and Michael Phelps at the Arena Grand Prix in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Getty Images)

Michael Phelps celebrated his 40th birthday on June 30, 2025. On the joy-filled day, his former and longtime coach, Bob Bowman, penned a heartfelt note for the former swimmer. The coach highlighted how Phelps' presence throughout his career has impacted his life.

Ad

"On May 7, 1997, we started a journey together that has defined my life professionally and personally. It’s so rare that one person can impact the world, their sport and countless individual lives. There’s not a thing in my life that you haven’t made better by sharing yours with me.

"I’m so grateful for our swimming time together, which transformed Olympic sport and what it means to be excellent. The time after has been a blessing that I could have never imagined and has changed my life in so many positive ways. Happy Birthday MP! Love you! ❤️"

Ad

To which Phelps reacted:

"Thx bob❤️"

Under Coach Bowman's guidance, Phelps earned 28 Olympic medals, multiple World Championship medals, and recorded 39 world records.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More