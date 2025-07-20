Who is Ann-Katrin Berger? A look at her journey from cancer recovery to becoming Euro 2025 penalty shootout hero

Ann-Katrin Berger is a German footballer who has played a decisive role for her national team in the ongoing 2025 Women's Euros. Her best performance of the tournament came during the quarterfinal clash between Germany and France, where the match had ended with a score of 1-1 after full time, and penalties were needed to decide the semifinalists of the tournament.

Ad

The 34-year-old experienced goalkeeper stepped up for her team and made two crucial saves as Germany won the penalty shootout 6-5. Owing to this incredible performance, her team advanced to the semifinals, where a clash against Spain awaits.

However, Berger's journey to glory and limelight hasn't been devoid of hurdles. She has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer twice in her life, firstly in November 2017 and then in August 2022 during that year's Euros, and has courageously come out in remission. She returned to the football pitch on both occasions, first in February 2018 and then in September 2022.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about her journey, Berger shared that she has left behind her emotions of the 2022 Euro campaign and is more thoughtful of the future. She said (via the BBC):

"I am not really an emotional person. The time here just makes me proud to be here. Whatever happened in 2022 is in the past, I'm looking forward to the future."

On that note, let's find out more about the German goalkeeper, Ann-Katrin Berger, who has come back to the sport after beating cancer twice in her life.

Ad

Ann-Katrin Berger's family and hometown details

Ann-Katrin Berger (Image via: Getty)

Berger was born in Goppingen, Germany, on October 9, 1990. Even though no information is available on the web regarding her parents and family, she is currently in a relationship with English footballer Jess Carter. The two got engaged in May last year.

Ad

Ann-Katrin Berger's early years in football

Ann-Katrin Berger (Image via: Getty)

Berger started her football career at the age of four as a forward, but owing to her growth, she had to switch to the goalkeeping position. During her career, she has played for clubs such as FV Faurndau, with German club, VFL Sindelfingen becoming the first team of her senior career.

Ad

Ann-Katrin Beger's other achievements in football

Berger during her quarters clash against France (Image via: Getty)

Over her long career, Berger has played for several notable teams such as PSG, Chelsea, and Gotham FC in NWSL. In her club career, Berger has won several notable honors, such as the FA Women's Super League five times with Chelsea. She was also a runner-up in the Women's Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, where they were defeated by Barcelona.

Berger, with her national team, finished as the runner-up of the Euros in 2022, where they lost to England in the final. Last year, Berger and the German team also clinched a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the UEFA Nations League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More