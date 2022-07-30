England star in relationship with German footballer set to face each other in Women's Euro 2022 final 

The Women's Euro 2022 final on Sunday, July 31, will see Chelsea teammates Jess Carter and Ann-Katrin Berger face each other as opponents when England take on Germany.

The two footballers have been a couple since they played together at Birmingham City. The English defender, Carter, moved to Chelsea in 2018 and the German goalkeeper followed her to west London a year later.

However, they will be on opposite sides on July 31 as the Germans look to win their ninth Women's European Championship in the last 11 tournaments.

Speaking about her relationship with Berger back in December last year, Carter said in an article for Englandfootball.com (h/t Daily Star):

"I think I was – and probably still am – more comfortable than Ann is with publicising our relationship. But that is just because Ann is a very private person whereas I am more of a ‘the whole world could know and I wouldn’t really care’ kind of person."

Carter, 24, has made 33 appearances in all competitions for Emma Hayes' Chelsea side since her move from Birmingham. Since making her debut for England in 2017, she has nine caps to her name.

Her only appearance during the 2022 Women's Euro came as a substitute in England's 5-0 win against Northern Ireland in their final Group A game.

Meanwhile, Berger isn't a regular starter for her own side either. The German goalkeeper, who has made 31 appearances for Chelsea so far, has been an unused substitute for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side in this tournament.

England and Germany's route to the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro final

The Three Lions beat Austria, Latvia, and Northern Ireland in the group stages, scoring a combined 14 goals and conceding none. Spain took England to extra-time in the quarter-finals, but a 96th-minute goal from Georgia Marie Stanway ensured a 2-1 win for the hosts.

Bethany England @Bethany_Eng15



#WEURO2022 When someone says they aren’t going to be watching the final on Sunday When someone says they aren’t going to be watching the final on Sunday 👀#WEURO2022 https://t.co/Jbr87RtvaI

Sarina Weigman's side then went on to comprehensively dispatch Sweden by a 4-0 scoreline in the semi-finals.

Germany have been dominant so far in the competition as well.

They beat Denmark, Spain, and Finland in the group stages without conceding a single goal. The Germans made light work of Austria in the last-eight stage before narrowly edging France by a 2-1 scoreline in the semi-finals.

The final will take place at Wembley Stadium in England at 21:30 IST on July 31. The Germans have won the competition eight times since the advent of the Women's Euro in 1984.

England, meanwhile, have finished runners-up twice in their history and are yet to get their hands on the trophy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far