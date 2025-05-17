Who is Marcus Blaze? All about the PSU recruit who defeated Bo Bassett at the World Team Trials

On Friday, May 16, 18-year-old Marcus Blaze made waves in the wrestling world as he beat Bo Bassett at the ongoing 2025 World Team Trials. With this, the youngster has re-established himself as the one to watch out for as he begins his NCAA career with PSU next year.

Blaze began his campaign in the 65kg weight class at the Trials against Carter Young, where he came from behind to claim a win. Up next, he lost 1-4 to first seed Jesse Mendez to set up a consolation semifinals with Bo Bassett.

Wrestling against Bassett, Blaze delivered a fantastic performance to pull off a 5-1 victory. With that, here is everything you need to know about this rising star.

Marcus Blaze’s family and hometown

Marcus Blaze was born on November 23, 2006 to parents Joe and Addie Blaze. While originally from Michigan, the family shifted to Perrysburg, Ohia when the wrestler was young.

For Blaze, wrestling talent runs in the blood. His elder brother Joey, is also a star on the mat, having won three Ohio state championships and finished as the runner-up at the 2025 NCAA Championships.

Marcus Blaze's coach

Marcus Blaze has been coached by Scott Burnett throughout his high-school career. Burnett has always been a staunch supporter of his prodigy, and has praised him as one of the best high school wrestlers Ohio has ever seen.

Reacting to this praise by his coach, Blaze told York Daily Record that Burnett might be a little biased, saying,

"It's like when you talk about LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Then you ask another person and they say 'this guy,' and then another person says 'Jordan,' and one says 'LeBron.' So it's all for debate. It's a subjective topic and whatever you think it is — obviously (Burnett) is biased towards me because he coached me.”

After a successful high school career, Blaze will now head to Penn State University, where he will be coached by the legendary Cael Sanderson.

Marcus Blaze's education

Marcus Blaze is currently studying at Perrysburg High School. In his four years with the school, the youngster has led an incredible wrestling career, racking up a 200-2 record and four state championships. In 2025, Blaze was named the National winner of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award (DSHSEA).

Marcus Blaze's career highlights

Marcus Blaze has established himself as one of the best up and coming wrestlers the nation has seen in recent years. Outside of his absolutely dominant record in high school wrestling, the youngster has also excelled in several senior events.

In 2023, Blaze made a name for himself on the international stage when he won gold in the U17 World Championships at Istanbul. A year later, he won bronze at the U20 World Championships, despite being one of the younger participants.

In 2024, Blaze also finished third at the Olympic Trials, second at the World Team Trials and the Clarion Open, and was a titleist at the Findlay Open and the Ironman.

