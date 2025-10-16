"Anyone can be racist to anyone": Elon Musk reacts to transgender activist Blossom Brown asserting "black women cannot be racist to white women"

Businessman and entrepreneur Elon Musk recently shared her reaction after a prominent trans activist, Blossom Brown, made remarks on racism. According to The New York Post, Blossom Brown appeared on the talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored in February 2025, alongside anti-trans activist Riley Gaines, to debate the prospect of an Olympic Games without gender division.On Thursday, October 15, 2025, X account @MatrixMysteries shared a video clip of the interview in which the transgender activist Blossom Brown asserted, “black women cannot be racist to white women.” After the X-used noted:“This narrative perpetuates endless divisiveness and victimhood.”Elon Musk reshared the video on his official X account and quipped:“Anyone can be racist to anyone obv.”Elon Musk @elonmuskLINKAnyone can be racist to anyone obv 🤦‍♂️Meanwhile, in the video, the transgender activist, Blossom, is heard saying:“Black women cannot be racist to white women. Are you kidding me? That makes no sense… Black women cannot be racist to white women. Do you not understand that? You don't have the intellectual capacity to understand that… That's very much impossible.”Replying to her remarks, the English broadcaster and journalist, Piers Morgan, said: “Sorry? Oh yes they can. And you've been racist to me. You've been racist to me, a white man, by saying I'm a race baiter.”During her appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Blossom Brown and the host engaged in a back-and-forth exchange on racism. While Brown was fixated on her remark, and defended:“How am I racist to you? I'm black. I can't be racist… You can be racist to me. But I'm a powerhouse.”Piers Morgan then replied: “You called me a race baiter with no evidence. When have I been a race baiter?… Well you may be a powerhouse. You may be a powerhouse. You may be a powerhouse. When have I been a race baiter?”Blossom Brown endorses the participation of trans women in sports Blossom Brown attends The Queerties 2023 Awards Celebration (Image via Getty)During an appearance on Piers Morgan’s talk show, Blossom Brown also suggested a gender-neutral Olympics. According to The New York Post, Blossom suggested that Olympic and Paralympic athletes should compete alongside one another.According to the Daily Mail, when the host asked Brown if the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles should be gender-neutral, meaning that men and women should be competing against each other, Blossom replied:“Absolutely, I don’t see anything wrong with it. As long as it’s inclusive of trans women, and trans men, and non-binary people, then yes, why not?... This country was built on diversity, equity, and inclusion and although Trump is trying to get rid of DEI, that does include cis women like Riley.”Meanwhile, Riley Gaines has reportedly made a name for herself by being the most prominent advocate for banning trans women from competing in women's sports.For the unversed, the US President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier in February 2025 barring biological males from competing in women’s sports through Title IX. Notably, the NCAA banned transgender women from women’s sports the following day.Meanwhile, per the mandate, the Department of Homeland Security was directed to deny visas “made by men attempting to fraudulently enter the United States while identifying themselves as women athletes.”