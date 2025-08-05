  • home icon
"As a private citizen, my rights were encroached upon" - Jimalita Tillman opens up about why she sued Shannon Sharpe over the Usher post

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 05, 2025 10:32 GMT
2024 HOPE Global Forum - Source: Getty
Jimalita Tillman opens up on suing Shannon Sharpe over Usher post (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Jimalita Tillman had sued former NFL player Shannon Sharpe over his comments about her following a viral clip at Usher's concert. Recently Tillman has opened up about why she filed a lawsuit against Sharpe.

During her appearance on The Morning Hustle on August 4, 2025, Jimalita talked about the lack of fact-checking by Shannon Sharpe's, given that he claimed Jimalita's husband left her over her viral moment with Usher that was caught on camera. She said:

"They don't have the overhead that you guys have here. They can have two men, a microphone, and a producer that's supposed to fact-check. And they're not doing right by that. And as a private citizen, my rights were encroached upon. This is wrong."
For context, Shannon Sharpe and his Nightcap podcast co-host Chad Ochocinco Johnson made a comment on Jimalita's marital status following her video at Usher's concert going viral. Jimalita mentioned that she asked Shannon and Chad to either provide a public correction to the story or remove the clip from their YouTube channel, given that she is unmarried.

It was when Shay Shay Media failed to respond to Jimalita Tillman, that she filed a civil lawsuit against the Nightcap hosts in April 2025. Reflecting on the same during her appearance on The Morning Hustle, Jimalita clarified that she isn't trying to gain media attention with the lawsuit.

"I'm not really talking about the nuts and bolts of the case, but this case is about Shay Shay Media. It's about Pink Deer, the production company that was not fact-checking it — or if they did, they did not care enough." Jimalita added

"They misogynistically slandered my name"- Jimalita Tillman comments on her issue with Shannon Sharpe's remarks

During her appearance on The Morning Hustle, Jimalita Tillman shared that she sent multiple emails and letters to Shannon Sharpe and his team. While they responded to Jimalita's concerns, the video wasn't taken down.

Jimalita added that the podcast episode comprising their dig on her appearance at Usher's concert was available on Apple Music and other mediums as of July 31, 2025.

"And this is a multi-billion dollar industry. And right now, as it stands, there's no oversight. There's no regulation. And there's nobody calling anyone on the carpet when they're earning tens of millions of dollars for clicks, likes, and follows- and through advertisers." She mentioned
Additionally, in an interview with Rolling Out dated August 2025, Jimalita Tillman reflected on her issue with Shannon Sharpe's comment on her where she highlighted that her lawsuit was about his lie about her having a husband at all.

She mentioned that Shannon implied Jimalita went to Usher's concert with her husband, that he came back and saw the viral video and was mortified with it, leading to their divorce. Dubbing Shannon Sharpe's narrative a "lie", Jimalita Tillman said:

“It was the way that they misogynistically slandered my name associated with being a woman who’s married, with me to going through this divorce as a result of this moment, that’s where the issue was."
Jimalita Thompson sued Shannon Sharpe for $20 million in damages citing that the former NFL player's misinformation has caused her emotional distress, damaged her reputation, and affected her professional and personal relationships as well.

Divya Singh Rana

