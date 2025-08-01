  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "Once that first domino falls then multiple fall" - Marcellus Wiley reacts to Shannon Sharpe being sued for $20M over viral Usher fan moment

"Once that first domino falls then multiple fall" - Marcellus Wiley reacts to Shannon Sharpe being sued for $20M over viral Usher fan moment

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 01, 2025 17:12 GMT
SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII &ndash; Feb 7 - Source: Getty
Marcellus Wiley reacts to Shannon Sharpe being sued for $20M (Image via Getty)

Former NFL player and sportscaster Marcellus Wiley recently reacted to Shannon Sharpe being sued for $20 million over a viral Usher fan moment. Commenting on the lawsuit on a Marcellus Wiley ‘Dat Dude TV’ livestream dated August 1, 2025, the former NFL player said:

Ad
"The dominoes are falling against Shannon Sharpe right now because it got out there that you can get them... So, now it's barbecue season. People trying to cook him. And once that first domino falls, then multiple fall. I mean, look, I got experience with that. Trust me."

Marcellus added that Shannon, a former NFL player himself, has had multiple instances that have "eroded the public's opinion of him in making decisions."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Moreover, Marcellus Wiley addressed Shannon directly, stating that there was a difference between the court of law and the court of public opinion. Marcellus said that the Club Shay Shay podcaster shouldn't do it publicly if he wanted to shoot back at the plaintiff's accusations.

Further, the former NFL player compared Shannon's situation to that of Jay-Z, seemingly referring to the r*pe lawsuit against Hov, which was withdrawn by the accuser.

Ad
"This ain't Jay-Z. You not Jay-Z. Jay-Z was like, 'I never met this person, so I can go there. Guns ablaze,'" Marcellus said.

He added that there was a Nightcap episode as proof of the accusation that the woman suing Shannon Sharpe had levied against him.

What is Shannon Sharpe getting sued for? Details explored as accuser claims $20 million, claiming defamation

Days after settling his lawsuit for s*xual assault, Shannon Sharpe was sued on the grounds of defamation along with his Nightcap co-host Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.

Ad

Charges against the duo stem from a recent Nightcap episode wherein the two commented on the plaintiff, Jimalita Tillman's interaction with Usher at a concert, the video of which had gone viral in April 2025.

While the exact Nightcap episode where Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco made jokes about Tillman isn't known, the former NFL player and his co-host took a dig at her, stating that her husband was ready to leave her after the viral video.

Ad
Ad

However, Tillman clarified that she wasn't in a relationship or married at the time, accusing Sharpe of spreading a false narrative. In the lawsuit, which was served to Shannon Sharpe on June 25, 2025, Jimalita Tillman mentioned:

"I made numerous efforts to contact the defendants to request the removal of this false narrative, but these requests were disregarded. Their continued dissemination of these false statements after I publicly clarified my marital status demonstrates a reckless disregard for the truth."
Ad

Tillman also mentioned:

"The defendants' false narratives were shared widely across their platforms, reaching millions of followers, viral spread and refutation efforts, despite my clear and public reputation of the false narrative."

Through her lawsuit, the plaintiff is seeking $20 million in damages, citing "emotional distress" and claiming that Shannon's remarks impacted her reputation.

In other news, Shannon recently shared that he won't be returning to ESPN during the June 31, 2025, episode of Nightcap. According to multiple media tabloids, the Club Shay Shay podcaster was fired from ESPN following the settlement of his s*xual assault lawsuit.

Addressing the same at Nightcap, Shannon said that he was at peace with the network's decision as they did what they had to.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications