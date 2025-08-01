"Once that first domino falls then multiple fall" - Marcellus Wiley reacts to Shannon Sharpe being sued for $20M over viral Usher fan moment

Former NFL player and sportscaster Marcellus Wiley recently reacted to Shannon Sharpe being sued for $20 million over a viral Usher fan moment. Commenting on the lawsuit on a Marcellus Wiley ‘Dat Dude TV’ livestream dated August 1, 2025, the former NFL player said:&quot;The dominoes are falling against Shannon Sharpe right now because it got out there that you can get them... So, now it's barbecue season. People trying to cook him. And once that first domino falls, then multiple fall. I mean, look, I got experience with that. Trust me.&quot;Marcellus added that Shannon, a former NFL player himself, has had multiple instances that have &quot;eroded the public's opinion of him in making decisions.&quot;Moreover, Marcellus Wiley addressed Shannon directly, stating that there was a difference between the court of law and the court of public opinion. Marcellus said that the Club Shay Shay podcaster shouldn't do it publicly if he wanted to shoot back at the plaintiff's accusations.Further, the former NFL player compared Shannon's situation to that of Jay-Z, seemingly referring to the r*pe lawsuit against Hov, which was withdrawn by the accuser.&quot;This ain't Jay-Z. You not Jay-Z. Jay-Z was like, 'I never met this person, so I can go there. Guns ablaze,'&quot; Marcellus said.He added that there was a Nightcap episode as proof of the accusation that the woman suing Shannon Sharpe had levied against him.What is Shannon Sharpe getting sued for? Details explored as accuser claims $20 million, claiming defamationDays after settling his lawsuit for s*xual assault, Shannon Sharpe was sued on the grounds of defamation along with his Nightcap co-host Chad &quot;Ochocinco&quot; Johnson.Charges against the duo stem from a recent Nightcap episode wherein the two commented on the plaintiff, Jimalita Tillman's interaction with Usher at a concert, the video of which had gone viral in April 2025.While the exact Nightcap episode where Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco made jokes about Tillman isn't known, the former NFL player and his co-host took a dig at her, stating that her husband was ready to leave her after the viral video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Tillman clarified that she wasn't in a relationship or married at the time, accusing Sharpe of spreading a false narrative. In the lawsuit, which was served to Shannon Sharpe on June 25, 2025, Jimalita Tillman mentioned:&quot;I made numerous efforts to contact the defendants to request the removal of this false narrative, but these requests were disregarded. Their continued dissemination of these false statements after I publicly clarified my marital status demonstrates a reckless disregard for the truth.&quot;Tillman also mentioned:&quot;The defendants' false narratives were shared widely across their platforms, reaching millions of followers, viral spread and refutation efforts, despite my clear and public reputation of the false narrative.&quot;Through her lawsuit, the plaintiff is seeking $20 million in damages, citing &quot;emotional distress&quot; and claiming that Shannon's remarks impacted her reputation.In other news, Shannon recently shared that he won't be returning to ESPN during the June 31, 2025, episode of Nightcap. According to multiple media tabloids, the Club Shay Shay podcaster was fired from ESPN following the settlement of his s*xual assault lawsuit.Addressing the same at Nightcap, Shannon said that he was at peace with the network's decision as they did what they had to.