Did Dave Portnoy get kicked out of another pizza place after getting slapped in the face? Viral video trend debunked

Pop culture company Barstool Sports' owner, Dave Portnoy's name has been making rounds on the internet after a TikTok video claiming that he got kicked out of another pizza place after getting slapped went viral.

Ad

The video was posted on X by @DrLoupis__ on June 30, 2025, and shows a man misbehaving at a pizza place, resulting in one of the employees smacking him on the face. The X post read:

"Dave Portnoy was just kicked out of another pizza place."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While the X video has amassed over 12 million views at the time of this writing, it was debunked by X users via the 'Community Notes' feature and by Portnoy himself. The Community Note below the viral video mentioned:

"This isn’t Dave Portnoy, and the original poster has verified that it isn’t him and he posted it for engagement bait."

Additionally, @Antunes1, the source of the viral TikTok video on X, rectified the confusion by tweeting, "Apparently this isn’t actually him, my bad."

Ad

X user rectifies claim concerning Dave Portnoy's viral video (Image via X/ @Antunes1)

Dave Portnoy took to X on the same day, posting a screenshot of his name trending at No. 2 in the U.S owing to the viral video. Reacting to the same, the Barstool Sports owner wrote:

Ad

"Momma there goes that man again! The haters are so obsessed with me they make me go viral even when it’s not even me. That’s true power! I’ve become a myth, a spook story that criminals tell their kids at night. "Rat on your pop, and Portnoy will get you!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hence, the viral video's claim about Dave Portnoy getting kicked out of another pizza place after getting slapped is fake, and the person in the video is a Portnoy lookalike, which created the confusion in the first place.

Moreover, the netizens reportedly gave in to the confusion because Portnoy had been asked to leave a pizza place following an argument with the pizza shop owner in September 2023.

Details of Dave Portnoy getting kicked out of a pizza place in 2023 explored amid viral video trend

While Dave Portnoy wasn't kicked out of a pizza place recently, as claimed by a trending X video, an incident did take place on those lines in September 2023.

Ad

As per YouTube channel One Bite Pizza Reviews' September 1, 2023, video, Portnoy got into an argument with the owner of a restaurant in Somerville called Dragon Pizza. The incident took place when the Barstool Sports founder was doing a review for his 'One Bite with Davey Pageviews' segment on YouTube.

However, things took a turn when the owner approached Portnoy and told him he didn't appreciate him coming in and "judging a business in one bite." For the unversed, the format of One Bite with Davey Pageviews entails Dave Portnoy rating pizzas on parameters of char, grease, presentation, and the like based on a single bite.

Ad

Ad

Then, the pizza place owner asked Portnoy to leave the area in front of the restaurant, resulting in the Barstool Sports owner blasting him with the F-bomb, followed by an expletive exchange between the two.

Portnoy told the pizza place owner that he was on a "public street, motherf*cker" to which Dragon Pizza's owner responded by calling him a "f*cking b*tch," asking him to "just go f*** yourself and the whole f***ing platform you're on" before threatening to call the cops on him.

Ad

Dave Portnoy posted the pizza review on the One Bite Pizza Reviews YouTube channel, rating the pizza a 6.4 out of 10. The video's description mentioned:

"We couldn't wait any longer to post this. Dave went to Dragon Pizza and discovered the worst pizza shop owner in the history of reviews, and he and Dave got into a shouting match on the street."

Ad

In other news, Portnoy recently became the target of an antisemitic comment while filming a one-bite pizza review in Toronto. As Portnoy came out of the shop holding a pizza pie, someone passed by yelling "F*ck the Jews", insulting the Barstool Sports owner's Jewish identity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More