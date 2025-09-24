Etsy witches, Jezebel, new moon & more: Megyn Kelly breaks down alleged Charlie Kirk curse weeks before assassination

American journalist Megyn Kelly recently revealed that a curse was put on Charlie Kirk before he was attacked on September 10. On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, the media personality took to her YouTube channel and detailed the “vile” article about Charlie, which was published by the feminist media website, Jezebel, just two days before his assassination.

According to The New York Post, the 54-year-old political commentator claimed on her The Megyn Kelly Show that Erika Kirk, Charlie's wife, was “rattled” after the publication claimed that they hired some witches on Etsy to hex her husband.

On September 8, 2025, Jezebel reportedly published their article titled, “We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk.” Meanwhile, the author of the article, who was left anonymous, revealed that they went to Etsy, the online marketplace for arts and crafts, to “cast a curse” on Kirk.

“This is what I really want you all and the people at Jezebel and Etsy to know. Erika and Charlie Kirk heard about these curses, and that news genuinely rattled Erika, in particular. She knew Christian teaching on the subject, she loved Charlie, absolutely, and she was scared when she heard of the curses Jezebel had culled up,” Megyn Kelly quipped.

Meanwhile, Megyn Kelly further noted in her video that the Jezebel writer in her article also explained how she got in touch with some Etsy “witches.” As per the media personality, the writer wrote in the article:

“I want to make it clear, I’m not calling on dark forces to cause him harm. I just want him to wake up every morning with an inexplicable zit. I want his podcast microphone to malfunction every time he hits record… To ruin his day with the collective feminist power of the Etsy coven would be my life’s greatest joy.”

Megyn Kelly also mentioned that the writer in her article confirmed that she wanted her alleged "curse" to reach Charlie Kirk during the New Moon in Virgo, which reportedly aligned with August 23 this year.

Megyn Kelly questions the “vile” practices by Jezebel and Esty on Charlie Kirk’s life

On Tuesday, Megyn Kelly denounced the “vile” practices by Jezebel and Esty on Charlie Kirk’s life. The media personality demanded accountability and said:

“Why torture a family like this? Why do this vile thing to a young couple – parents with two babies – living in accordance with the gospel, deeply in love, yes, political, but doing nothing other than speaking publicly about their feelings? Who would do such a vile thing?”

Erika Kirk At The Memorial Service For Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

Kelly then called out both entities for their alleged “evil” act towards the activist. She demanded that both entities issue an "immediate apology" to Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, for allegedly introducing "awfulness" into her family. Kelly said that Esty and Jezebel should ask fr forgiveness for causing Erika or Charlie any "distress" whatsoever in "the waning hours of his life.”

For the unversed, Jezebel took down the article about Charlie Kirk after he was fatally shot in the neck. According to Variety, the publication removed the article on September 12, 2025, two days after the Trump ally was shot at Utah Valley University.

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More