Was Megyn Kelly dropped from "Today" show over blackface remarks? Podcaster says "F him & his self pity" to Jimmy Kimmel as his show returns

Journalist and political commentator Megyn Kelly recently criticized Jimmy Kimmel as he returned to air days after his late-night show was suspended following his comments about Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson. On September 17, 2025, ABC indefinitely suspended Kimmel's eponymous show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, after the late-night host faced backlash for criticizing MAGA for trying to falsely characterize Robinson's political stance to gain "political points."
On September 23, 2025, Kimmel's show returned to air, despite media conglomerate Sinclair refusing to telecast the show on its ABC affiliates. On September 24, Megyn Kelly took to her X account to share her thoughts about Kimmel's return to late-night TV, referencing her past controversy with NBC for her comments about blackface.
Megyn Kelly called out Kimmel for not supporting her when she was "cancelled" for talking about "blackface Halloween costumes" despite him having worn blackface in the past, writing:
"Remember when I was cancelled & held back tears on the air & Kimmel stood up for me saying “All she did was ask a Q about blackface Halloween costumes, whereas I, Jimmy, have actually worn blackface many times & still have a show! This is wrong!"
For context, Megyn Kelly's Today show on NBC, titled Megyn Kelly Today, was cancelled after the host defended people wearing blackface as a Halloween costume in October 2018. During a roundtable discussion about appropriate Halloween costumes, Kelly implied that wearing blackface was not racist, adding that people did it all the time when she was a kid.
“But what is racist? Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.”
According to CNN, Megyn Kelly also spoke about the backlash that Luann de Lesseps, a star on The Real Housewives of New York, faced after she dressed up as Diana Ross for Halloween in 2017, saying:
“There was a controversy on The Real Housewives of New York with Luann, and she dressed as Diana Ross, and she made her skin look darker than it really is and people said that that was racist. And I don’t know, I felt like who doesn’t love Diana Ross? She wants to look like Diana Ross for one day. I don’t know how, like, that got racist on Halloween.”
While Kelly apologized to her fellow panel members through a statement via an internal memo, NBC announced that it had decided to cancel her show days after the controversy.
Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel had previously worn blackface to impersonate celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Karl Malone, and Oprah Winfrey in his Comedy Central show, The Man Show, which aired between 1999 and 2004. In June 2020, Kimmel apologized for his past actions via a public statement, calling the sketches "embarrassing" and "thoughtless moments," as reported by the BBC.
Megyn Kelly bashed Jimmy Kimmel for his comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination
Megyn Kelly was one of the many conservatives who were vocally critical of Jimmy Kimmel following his comments about Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter during the September 15 episode of his show. For the unversed, Kimmel's original comment was:
“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."
Two days after the episode aired, ABC announced that it was indefinitely suspending the show following criticisms from many, including FCC chairman Brendan Carr and media companies such as Sinclair and Nexstar.
Several conservatives celebrated the news of Kimmel's suspension, including Megyn Kelly. In an X post at the time, Kelly called out Kimmel for allegedly perpetuating a "vile disgusting lie," claiming that he had "falsely stated as a fact that Charlie Kirk’s killer was MAGA."
Following this, the journalist called Kimmel a "despicable pig" during the September 18 episode of her eponymous show, The Megyn Kelly Show, saying:
"He's a despicable pig, and he said that when he knew that it wasn't the case, the evidence had been ubiquitous about this person's left-leaning and commitment to left-wing ideology. Did he come out on the air on Tuesday night and try to correct his lie? No, because it was a lie."
"It was an intentional misstatement of fact meant to mislead you. It was not a mistake, as some left-wing defenders are saying right now on X and his plan on Wednesday was not to go out and apologize that night either."
According to OK! Magazine, Megyn Kelly added that the show's cancellation was "good news," and threw more insults towards Kimmel, calling him "unkind," "a buffoon" and "a jerk."
She doubled down on her statements after ABC announced its decision to reinstate Kimmel's show. During a recent episode of her show, which aired on September 23, 2025, Megyn Kelly suggested that people on the left don't get cancelled, unlike people on the right, "who are getting canceled and even killed.”
Jimmy Kimmel Live! returned to the air on September 23, 2025. According to The Guardian, Kimmel addressed his suspension in his monologue and said government threats to silence comedians like him were "anti-American."