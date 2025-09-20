10 best episodes from ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

For over two decades, American television personality Jimmy Kimmel has been hosting his own late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and interacting with actors, musicians, and other performers. Before getting indefinitely taken off the air on September 17, 2025, for his allegedly misleading comments about Charlie Kirk, Kimmel was a part of over 3,500 episodes.

His show followed the quintessential late-night format: A socio-cultural monologue interspersed with wry humor, a talk segment with an actor or performer who promotes their movie, show, or music album, and a fun musical performance from a trending artist. From industry stalwarts like Viola Davis to other talk show hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has some entertainers.

Looking for a rewatch? Here are the 10 best Jimmy Kimmel Live! episodes

1) Viola Davis and Henry Winkler

Season 20, episode 95 (April 2022)

Winkler and Davis (Image via YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Viola Davis appeared in style on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her appearance as former first lady Michelle Obama in The First Lady (2022). She brought the roof down, with funny anecdotes about spending the lockdown drinking tequila with her friends on Zoom, her time on set, and snooping through her daughter's messages. Kimmel's relaxed and funny vibe added to the entertainment.

The episode also featured veteran actor Henry Winkler. He regaled the host with funny stories about his hoarding tendencies and turned the mic to Kimmel several times, his curiosity getting the best of him. Winkler also promoted his show, Barry (2018-2023). The combination of two award-winning industry stalwarts bringing their humor and wisdom made this a successful episode.

2) Zendaya, Tom Holland, and the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Season 20, episode 43

The cast of the movie (Image via YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live)

The energetic cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home visited the sets of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss their world premiere and Tom Holland's relief at not being responsible for spoilers. Their dynamic chemistry shone as they discussed the behind-the-scenes, living together, and learning from a veteran like Cumberbatch. They also answer hilarious fan questions from kids.

Later, Kimmel was joined by American psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, led by singer/songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist Adrian Quesada. The duo performed their hit song Know You Better from their Grammy-nominated album titled Capitol Cuts to an enraptured audience.

3) Johnny Knoxville, Olivia Cooke, and BLACKPINK

Season 21, episode 8 (September 2022)

Johnny Knoxville and Olivia Cooke (Image via YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Actor Johnny Knoxville came on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his franchise superhit Jackass Forever (2022), wearing a crown and carrying alcohol shot glasses. He brought his loud humor and the knack for good storytelling, leaving the audience in splits.

Kimmel was later joined by Olivia Cooke, whose understated storytelling about her time on House of the Dragon sets piqued everyone's interest. The actor's wry humor was a fun contrast to Knoxville's as she got into the rising conflict on the show. To round off the entertaining episode, world-famous K-pop group BLACKPINK set the stage on fire with Shut Down from their album Born Pink.

4) Emily Blunt, Lee Pace, and Alt-J

Season 12, episode 172 (December 2014)

Blunt discusses the pranks (Image via YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live)

The host narrates his Christmas prank war with his neighbors, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. From gift wrapping the couple's house to having his car filled with Christmas ornaments, the relentless pranks leave the audience in splits. It is also the start of their long-standing prank rivalry, with Krasinski coming back in the subsequent years to one-up the last.

Later, Emily Blunt joins him to promote her new movie, Into the Woods (2014), bringing her quintessential deadpan humor and adding more fuel to the prank fire. The episode also features actor Lee Pace promoting his fantasy film The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, and the English indie rock band Alt-J brings the beats with a live performance of Left Hand Free from the album This Is All Yours.

5) Jimmy Fallon and guests

Season 20, episode 44 (April 2022)

The Jimmys switch sets (Image via YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live)

In one of Jimmy Kimmel Live's best episodes, Jimmy Fallon infiltrates the late-night talk show host's set as an April Fool's Day prank. The audience is stunned speechless before playing along with the awkward humor as the hosts get adjusted to being on opposite ends of the coast. Then, they prank fans who think they're in for a photo with Kimmel.

Later, Fallon was joined by Justin Timberlake, and the duo tore up the stage, playing Hot Sax with Guillermo and the in-house band, Cleto & the Cletones. Timberlake also got into recording a new album, pranking Fallon about doing background vocals. To close out the show, American rock sensation Red Hot Chili Peppers performed These Are The Ways from their album, Unlimited Love.

6) Matt Damon

Season 11, episode 11 (January 2013)

Matt Damon infiltrates the show (Image via YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live)

One of the longest-running gags on Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the show host randomly roasting Matt Damon about not having time for him. He used the phrase:

"Apologies to Matt Damon, but we ran out of time."

After 11 seasons of constant leg-pulling, Matt Damon finally decided to get revenge with one of the funniest sketches on the show. In the fictional world, he hijacks the show by kidnapping Kimmel. Then, he goes onto the set to create his own show, "Jimmy Kimmel Sucks!", with his crew, as Kimmel tries to break free in the background.

Damon went all out. The episode was star-studded, with hilarious interview bits from Ben Affleck, Robin Williams, Gary Oldman, Amy Adams, and Nicole Kidman, among others.

7) Jeremy Renner and Olivia Rodrigo

Season 20, episode 18 (October 2021)

Renner and Rodrigo (Image via YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Jeremy Renner brings his natural guy-next-door charm to the late-night set, diving into his shows, Mayor of Kingstown, and the MCU's Hawkeye. He entertained the host and the intrigued audience with a plethora of stories from behind the scenes and how he is a smash hit at his daughter's school.

Later, Kimmel was joined by singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, who discussed her rise to stardom with her studio album Sour, visiting the White House, and her early beginnings as a kid with big dreams. Then, she performed her soulful ballad, Traitor, accompanied by a piano.

8) Tracy Morgan, Penn Bagdley, and Billy Strings

Season 20, episode 17 (October 2021)

Badgley and Morgan (Image via YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Tracy Morgan of 30 Rock fame brought his raucous humor, complete with a Superman suit and a campaign to be the first black Man of Steel. He discussed his show, The Last O.G., and his experience working with his eight-year-old daughter, Maven. In contrast, Penn Bagdley brought his quiet comedic timing as he promoted his Netflix hit psychological thriller, You.

The actor also dove into his Twitter interaction with Cardi B and how he wants her on the show. Later, Kimmel was joined by bluegrass artist Billy Strings, whose electric performance of Red Daisy from the album Renewal brought the house down. He was accompanied by his band.

9) Melissa McCarthy and One Direction

Season 12, episode 157 (November, 2015)

One Direction on the show (Image via YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Actor Melissa McCarthy got a taste of the Directioners on her way to her interview with Kimmel, giving the talk show host a lot to laugh about. She was ccompanied by her cousin, Jenna, who almost had a panic attack about meeting her favorite band. Later, the hit boy band sat down with Kimmel.

From discussing their stardom to trying to make a potato famous, One Direction brought chaotic humor to the show. Later, they performed their hit song Perfect from the album Made in the A.M, in the middle of Hollywood Boulevard to hundreds of cheering fans.

10) Sacha Baron Cohen, Emma Roberts, Ozuna, and Doja Cat

Season 19, episode 21 (October 2020)

The episode featured three segments (Image via YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live and Ozuna)

Sacha Baron Cohen showed up as his most famous character, the satire-based political figure Borat, at the height of the pandemic. He lit up the set with relevant socio-political jokes about the virus, spraying sanitizer from a can. Later, Emma Roberts joined Kimmel virtually.

She chatting candidly about her new movie, Holidate, her mom accidentally revealing her pregnancy online, and her favorite rom-coms. Finally, Ozuna turned up the heat with his performance of the hit song Del Mar in his album Enoc. Joining him on stage was featuring artist Doja Cat, and the duo grooved to the Afro beats-inspired number.

Watch all episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Disney+ and ABC.

