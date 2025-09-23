Is Jimmy Kimmel’s show back? Details explored as ABC brings new updates on the talk show

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is returning to ABC's airwaves on Tuesday night, around a week after the late-night show was suspended for making jokes relating to Charlie Kirk's death. In a monologue on the show's episode last week, Kimmel expressed condolences to Kirk's family, but he also criticized how Republicans reacted to his killing, resulting in outrage and the show's suspension.On Monday, September 22, Disney, which owns ABC that broadcasts Kimmel's show, said, per BBC, that the show was suspended because they felt that some of Kimmel's comments were &quot;ill-timed&quot; and &quot;insensitive.&quot; However, Disney added that they've had &quot;thoughtful conversations&quot; with Kimmel since the show's suspension and that both parties agreed to return the show on Tuesday.Jimmy Kimmel returns on ABC (Image via Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images)The latest decision from Disney came after previous reports mentioned that Kimmel wasn't planning to apologize about the episode of his show that was in question, per The Hollywood Reporter. Disney's latest update about Jimmy Kimmel Live! is a more positive turn of events after THR's report about a follow-up meeting between Kimmel and Disney execs last week that reportedly ended in a stalemate.That said, the late-night show host hasn't publicly commented on his show returning to ABC's airwaves. The BBC also noted that US President Donald Trump, who welcomed Kimmel's suspension last week, hasn't commented about the show's reinstatement when he was asked about it during Monday's event at the White House.Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show returns on Tuesday, but not on Sinclair-owned channelsAs Disney announced the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, Sinclair Broadcast Group made its own announcement on Monday, September 22, 2025, that it will be doing the opposite of what Disney is planning. In an X post, Sinclair said that they will preempt Kimmel's late-night show when it returns to air on ABC on Tuesday.So, while Jimmy Kimmel's show will return to ABC on Tuesday, it won't be aired on Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned stations. Instead, according to Sinclair, they will be replacing the show with news programming as their &quot;discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.&quot;Sinclair's latest announcement, however, is not a surprise, as the station owner already said last week, per CBS News, that they are pulling Kimmel's late-night show from their stations. They will not be airing the show &quot;until [they] are confident that appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform.&quot;According to Forbes, Sinclair owns 39 ABC-affiliated stations all over the US, which would limit the show's viewership. Another major station owner that pulled Kimmel's show from its station last week was Nexstar, which owns and operates over 200 stations in the US, per CBS News.Nexstar's broadcasting division president, Andrew Alford, said last week, per ABC, that Kimmel's comments were &quot;offensive and insensitive. He added that Kimmel's comments don't &quot;reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values&quot; in the communities where their stations are located. That said, Nexstar has yet to comment on whether it will reinstate Jimmy Kimmel Live! following Disney's latest move.It's unclear as of Monday, September 22, if the late-night show will be airing on stations owned by Nexstar the following day. Stay tuned for more news and updates as Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show returns to ABC.