Who is Perry Sook? Megyn Kelly praises media mogul tied to "canceling Jimmy Kimmel" after late-night host’s comments on Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Political commentator Megyn Kelly, who supported the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show, has now reacted to a post about Perry Sook, who many alleged was responsible for the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Perry Sook is the founder of Nexstar Media Group and currently serves as the company's chairman and CEO. On September 17, Disney subsidiary ABC said it was pulling Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air. The decision came after Nexstar Media Group announced that it would preempt Kimmel's show on its ABC affiliates. As per Fox Business, Nexstar owns 32 ABC affiliate stations. In the aftermath of the show's suspension, many people blamed Perry Sook on the internet for the suspension of Kimmel's show. Influencer Ed Krassenstein also shared a post on his X account in which he posted Perry Sook's photo and wrote that he was "responsible for canceling Jimmy Kimmel." While sharing a phone number, Krassenstein wrote, "Be sure to let him know how you feel." On September 18, Megyn Kelly took a swipe at this post and wrote,"Oh we will. We'll tell him how proud we are of him."During the September 15 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel seemingly linked Charlie Kirk's murder suspect to Donald Trump's "MAGA." He said,"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."Megyn Kelly slammed Jimmy Kimmel for his remarks about Charlie Kirk's murder suspectMegyn Kelly: I'm not sure who needs to hear this but Jimmy Kimmel got on the air and falsely stated as a fact that Charlie Kirk's killer was MAGA, smearing an entire movement and Trump in particular with a vile disgusting lie - and at a time when the threat against those on the right is at anJimmy Kimmel's remarks during the Monday episode drew backlash online from many users, including Megyn Kelly. On September 17, Megyn Kelly slammed the late-night host in a long X post. While contesting Kimmel's comment about Kirk's murder suspect's ideological affiliations, Kelly wrote,"I have zero doubt ABC was overwhelmed with absolutely furious calls/comments/emails from truly-FED UP viewers, and knew it had crossed a deadly serious line. In short, GOOD RIDDANCE."In her X post, she said that Kimmel's remarks were an "intentional" attempt to "gin up hatred" toward the "very group" most affected by Kirk's death. She added that Kimmel had done it "willfully and even gleefully." In her tweet, Megyn Kelly took aim at "left" and said,"What the Left doesn't seem to understand and needs to hear is that MAGA has f&cking HAD IT. We are ANGRY. We are INCENSED watching the L smear us, our ppl, literally getting some of our friends killed."What did Nexstar Media comment on Jimmy Kimmel's remarks?Benny Johnson: BREAKING NEWS: Official ABC broadcast affiliate Nexstar is REMOVING Jimmy Kimmel from all 32 of their ABC stations until Disney answers for Kimmel's despicable attack on Charlie Kirk. Great job @NXSTMediaGroup. Thank you for standing up for Charlie HERE: https://t.co/BvLYdTEK8IOn Wednesday, Nexstar released a press note announcing that its ABC affiliates would preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! "indefinitely" starting from the September 17 episode. In the press release, Nexstar stated that it strongly objected to recent comments made by Kimmel "concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk." The broadcasting company added that it would "replace" the show with another TV program.President of Nexstar's broadcasting division, Andrew Alford's statement was also included in the press release, which read:"Mr. Kimmel's comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse... Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail."Nexstar Media's statement came after the Federal Communications Commission chairman, Brendan Carr, demanded action against Kimmel during his interview with Benny Johnson on September 17.