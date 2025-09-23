"Must be nice to be a leftist": Megyn Kelly seemingly takes a dig at Jimmy Kimmel after his late-night show gets reinstated following cancellation

Megyn Kelly seemingly took a dig at Jimmy Kimmel after his eponymous talk show was reinstated following a brief cancellation. On September 23, 2025, Kelly shared a post on X, highlighting the contrast in media treatment between left- and right-leaning figures.She suggested that Kimmel’s short suspension reflected a broader bias in media culture, where public figures with left-leaning views faced temporary consequences, while those on the right experienced more lasting professional fallout.“Must be nice to be a leftist. ‘Cancellation’ lasts 5 nights and you’re right back under klieg lights. On the right you’re underground,” Megyn Kelly wrote.Megyn Kelly @megynkellyLINKMust be nice to be a leftist. “Cancellation” lasts 5 nights and you’re right back under klieg lights. On the right you’re underground.For context, on September 17, 2025, Disney-owned ABC had announced that Kimmel’s late-night show would be halted for an indefinite period.The suspension followed Kimmel’s September 16 monologue, during which he said that the “MAGA gang” was “desperately trying&quot; to characterize Charlie Kirk's alleged gunman as &quot;anything other than one of them.&quot;However, after several days of deliberation, Disney announced that Jimmy Kimmel’s show would be reinstated. In a press release to NBC News on September 22, the company framed the suspension as a temporary measure intended to prevent further tensions during a sensitive period.“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” Disney said in their statementThe statement also highlighted the constructive discussions between Disney and Kimmel that led to the show’s return.“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” Disney added.Megyn Kelly criticizes Jimmy Kimmel’s coverage of Charlie Kirk’s killingMegyn Kelly (Image via Getty Images)Following the announcement of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show suspension on September 17, 2025, Megyn Kelly shared a detailed response on X, sharply criticizing Kimmel’s comments regarding the killing of Charlie Kirk.In her September 18, 2025, post, Kelly directly challenged Kimmel’s narrative, arguing that it misrepresented the facts about the suspect.“I’m not sure who needs to hear this but Jimmy Kimmel got on the air and falsely stated as a fact that Charlie Kirk’s killer was MAGA, smearing an entire movement and Trump in particular with a vile disgusting lie – and at a time when the threat against those on the right is at an all-time high,” Megyn Kelly wrote.She further argued that all available evidence clearly contradicted the claim that Jimmy Kimmel made about Kirk’s alleged killer having any MAGA affiliation.She cited multiple verified details, including information from Utah authorities indicating the suspect had been “indoctrinated into LEFT-wing ideology.” She also noted that the shooter’s bullet casings reflected “furry/trans memes” and included content calling Kirk a “fascist,” alongside “anti-fascist lyrics.”Megyn Kelly emphasized that the suspect had been living with a “trans-furry boyfriend” and believed Kirk was “full of hate.” She added that he was “not registered GOP, but ‘unaffiliated,’” and that the fatal act occurred precisely as Kirk discussed “trans killers.”She also insisted there was “zero – ZERO – evidence” connecting the shooter to MAGA, as Jimmy Kimmel had claimed, adding that Kirk’s shooter had never “been MAGA, or was influenced by MAGA in any way.”Referring to Jimmy Kimmel’s statements about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Kelly also remarked: “This was an intentional lie to GIN UP HATRED toward the very group of ppl most suffering in the wake of our devastating loss of Charlie and Kimmel did it willfully and even gleefully to a cheering complicit audience.”Kelly also argued that any media employer should recognize how “depraved and sick” Jimmy Kimmel’s actions were.She referenced ABC’s decision in 2021 to fire Chris Harrison over comments about a Bachelorette contestant attending an antebellum-themed party, noting that Harrison’s career “never recovered.”She also suggested critics on the Left doubted ABC’s genuine concern over Jimmy Kimmel’s behavior, attributing the network’s response instead to external FCC pressure.She further expressed that the political Left failed to grasp the extent of frustration and anger within the MAGA movement. Conservatives, she argued, were “ANGRY” and “INCENSED” over what she described as Leftist smear campaigns, which had allegedly led to violence against friends and threats to political leaders.“I have zero doubt ABC was overwhelmed with absolutely furious calls/comments/emails from truly-FED UP viewers, and knew it had crossed a deadly serious line. In short, GOOD RIDDANCE,” Kelly added.Megyn Kelly currently hosts The Megyn Kelly Show, a daily talk show and podcast on Sirius XM’s Triumph channel with over 3.6 million YouTube subscribers.Meanwhile, US comedian Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to his late-night program, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, marking the end of his brief suspension amid his Charlie Kirk-related controversial comments.