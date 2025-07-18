"Even psychopaths are honest some of the time!" — Perez Hilton reacts as Azealia Banks leaks Conor McGregor's alleged nudes, asks him to use sunscreen

Amerizan blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently reacted to rapper and singer-songwriter Azealia Banks allegedly leaking explicit images of Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor.According to Sport Bible, the 34-year-old artist took to X on Monday, July 14, 2025, claiming that the former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion had sent her unsolicited explicit photos via direct message.On Friday, July 18, 2025, Perez Hilton shared his opinion on X after Banks accused McGregor of sending her unrequested explicit pictures on his 37th birthday.“#AzealiaBanks is not someone I would consider credible, but even psychopaths are honest some of the time!” Perez Hilton wrote.According to Perez Hilton’s website, the 212 singer alleged in a since-deleted post that the two have been sending each other unsolicited explicit photos for a while.“Me and Conor McGregor have been sending each other unsolicited n*des since 2016. LOL. I have never met the leprechaun but today is his birthday and he wants everyone to make a wish and blow out the candle,” Azealia Banks claimed.Banks also posted what she alleged were explicit images of Conor McGregor, which have since been removed from X. Meanwhile, the screenshot of their alleged chat that Azealia Banks shared on X reportedly showed a text from McGregor seemingly threatening her with the words, “Don’t be a rat cos all rats get caught.”As reported by the New York Post, Banks tagged Conor McGregor in the caption of the now-deleted post and wrote:“How you gonna send a b*tch a some crooked d*ck pics then threaten her not to tell. @TheNotoriousMMA n*gga do you know who the f*ck I am? This is HARAM.”Perez Hilton also noted on his website that the images were pulled from X for violating its TOS. However, Azealia Banks continued her accusations in a series of tweets, one of which read:“Like how are you really going to sexually harrass me with the potato farmer d*ck then threaten me not to tell???? Honey…… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam? Use some f*cking sunscreen damn.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHow did Conor McGregor react to Azealia Banks’s alleged n*de threat claims?After Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of allegedly sending unsolicited explicit photos and threatening her not to release them, the MMA fighter issued several defiant responses to the artist.According to the New York Post, McGregor took to X on July 16, 2025, where he called out the American singer for accusing him of sexual harassment. In one tweet, he wrote:“Don’t let them distract you with my G C while they rob our country blind!”Notably, McGregor also reposted several tweets from other users and directly responded to some on his official account.According to Page Six, the Irish athlete is currently engaged to Dee Devlin. The pair started dating in the year 2008 and share four kids, namely Conor Jr., Croía, Rían, and Mack.