  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Nate Diaz names Conor McGregor and current UFC champion as two opponents he'd like to fight next: "Everybody’s hating on him"

Nate Diaz names Conor McGregor and current UFC champion as two opponents he'd like to fight next: "Everybody’s hating on him"

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Jul 16, 2025 04:38 GMT
UFC 202: Diaz v McGregor 2 - Source: Getty
Nate Diaz (left) and Conor McGregor (right) share a long history. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Nate Diaz is eager to continue his combat sports career and has specific opponents in his mind for his next fights. Since leaving the UFC in 2022, Diaz has explored boxing, facing opponents such as Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal.

Ad

During a recent appearance on 'Out Cold', Diaz expressed the desire for a rubber match against Conor McGregor in MMA:

“If I could fight anybody right now, I would fight, with all due respect to them, if Conor McGregor came back. Sh**, Conor McGregor. There ain’t nobody else to fight, really, right now. I would like for him to come back and impress everybody first. Not that he needs to, but it would be great to see him back. Everybody’s hating on him. I’d like to beat up somebody on top of the world, and I think he’s got the capability to do that.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Diaz also mentioned his interest in facing newly crowned UFC lighweight champion Ili Topuria:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Then that little Ilia Topuria, he’s doing a really good job. He’s a little small for me, but those two are probably the best fights."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below (15:30):

youtube-cover
Ad

Diaz and McGregor have been embroiled in a longstanding rivalry for nearly a decade. Their first meeing took place at UFC 196, where Diaz won by second-round submission. Meanwhile, McGregor walked away with a majority decision win in their rematch at UFC 202.

There was significant fan interest in a trilogy fight between them, but it could not take place while both were actively competing in the UFC.

Nate Diaz names his preferred opponents in boxing realm

Nate Diaz and his brother Nick are renowned for their boxing skills within the MMA community. Although they have not faced elite boxers professionally thus far, Diaz is confident in his ability to compete against prominent figures such as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

Ad

During the aforementioned appearance on 'Out Cold', Diaz said:

"On the boxing side, obviously Canelo or Crawford. I ain't asking for nothing, but when I whip someone's a*, I'm going to get them m*f*s too... With all due respect. So that's my plan." [16:10]

Diaz is coming off a majority decision win over Jorge Masvidal in his latest boxing appearance in June 2024. The bout was a rematch of their first MMA fight, which Masvidal won by third-round TKO (Doctor's stoppage) at UFC 244 in November 2019, capturing the ceremonial BMF title.

About the author
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications