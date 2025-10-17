"Getting super messy": Perez Hilton reacts after Benson Boone's ex Maggie Thurmon seemingly hints at singer cheating "not once but multiple times"

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his thoughts after singer-songwriter Benson Boone’s ex-girlfriend, Maggie Thurmon, asserted that cheating was the reason behind their breakup. According to People, Thurmon seemingly alleged that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her during the course of their relationship in a since-deleted TikTok and comment. On Thursday, October 16, 2025, Perez Hilton took to his blog and reacted to Maggie Thurmon’s alleged breakup confession with ex-boyfriend Benson Boone. The media personality questioned:“What really happened between Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon? Oh, it’s getting super messy…”According to Perez, the Beautiful Things singer ended things with his ex in September. While the news of their split broke on September 11, Benson Boone’s ex-girlfriend, Maggie Thurmon, did attend his show in North Carolina on September 7. However, the singer made an eyebrow-raising speech in front of his fans while performing in Nashville. While Benson admitted that he had “a rough day”, the singer also asserted that he was “very happy to be on stage.” Meanwhile, days later, their breakup news broke, and the pair also unfollowed each other on social media.“It feels like something big happened for Maggie to be at his concert one day and out of his life a couple of days later. And yeah, it turns out it was not a clean break!... Oh, s**t! Did Benson cheat on her not once but multiple times? ” Perez Hilton quipped in his blog.Meanwhile, Maggie Thurmon posted a video to the social media platform, TikTok and hinted that her ex cheated several times. The 23-year-old influencer lip-synced to an audio from the sitcom, The Office, when character Pam Beesly asks Kelly Kapoor, “Remember how it felt when he cheated on you?” to which the latter responds, “Which time?”After sharing the now-deleted TikTok video, Maggie also reportedly responded to a comment by a user. While the user wrote, “bro if benson cheated i will turn this car right around,” Thurmon responded, “Put your blinker on babe.”Perez Hilton claims “it does not look good” for Benson Boone after ex Maggie Thurmon implies he cheated on herBenson Boone and Maggie Thurmon at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party (Image via Getty)According to Perez Hilton, after Maggie Thurmon removed the post from her TikTok account, she also left a comment on one of her recent posts. The media personality on Wednesday wrote:“I got overwhelmed. I’ve always been a more private online person, tonight I remembered why. Thank you to everyone who was sending love, I appreciate yall so much.”Commenting further on the breakup, Perez Hilton, in his blog post, wrote:“It looks like Maggie won’t say more about the breakup — or give more details about Benson’s alleged infidelity!... Yikes!... However, we cannot ignore the signs, and it does not look good for Benny… Sorry, Benson.”While Perez, in his blog post, noted that the singer hasn’t addressed Maggie’s cheating claims yet, there’s also a rumor circulating that Benson Boone cheated with actress and singer Kylee Anderson. The rumors come after Kylee dropped a song, titled Benny in August. “We said we’d be best friends / Now we make out in my Mustang all day / Might be more than just a friend,” the lyrics of the song hinted. For the unversed, Benson and Maggie reportedly went public with their romance in March 2024, when the pair attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards viewing party. They have also made public appearances at several other events, including the July 2024 premiere of Twisters in Los Angeles in July 2024 and the 2024 MTV VMAs.