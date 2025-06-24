“Somehow this is still too high” — Netizens react to Benson Boone’s new album receiving 3.7 in Pitchfork review

On Tuesday, June 24, Pitchfork published a review of Benson Boone's 2025 album, American Heart, giving it a rating of 3.7 out of 10.

Boone dropped the pop-rock album last week, on June 20, following the release of singles like Sorry, I'm Here for Someone Else, Mystic Magical, and Momma Song.

Pitchfork's rating for Benson Boone's album was later shared on X by @PopBase. The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 1.1 million views, 25K likes, and 1.8K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

Some netizens stood in support of the album, claiming that it didn't deserve a rating as low as 3.7.

"Oh that’s really not… I mean the album isn’t a masterpiece but it’s definitely a lot better than a 3.7…," commented an X user.

"Is it that bad or pitchfork being weird as usual," questioned another.

"Biased and grossly inaccurate," added a third one.

Meanwhile, others seemed to have found the album disappointing, saying that 3.7 was a generous rating for it.

"b**chfork giving a good score?? is the world ending," wrote a fourth user.

"did all that back flipping & queerbaiting for what," posted a fifth netizen.

"pitchfork being generous with that 3.7 lol still higher than my trust in men," added a sixth one.

Benson Boone called Bruno Mars his dream collaboration on the AMA red carpet

Before the release of American Heart, Benson Boone spoke about Bruno Mars being his dream collaborator on the AMA (on May 26) red carpet. Talking to a Variety reporter at the event, the Empty Heart singer mentioned that his upcoming album (at the time) was inspired by Mars, saying:

"It’s nostalgic for me. I think a lot of people my age grew up listening to Bruno in middle school and in high school. He’s huge. He’s the best, he’s insane. He’s the greatest — such a spectacular talent. And I would obviously love to work with him."

Benson also called the album his "best shot at doing my own version of Bruno." Elsewhere in the conversation, the Coffee Cake singer claimed that things were "picking up in speed" in the year after he opened for Taylor Swift's London stop in her Eras Tour.

Boone said:

"It just never stops coming in. There’s always shows to play, there’s always songs to write, there’s always things to release, there’s always videos to post. Sometimes it can be exhausting, but at the same time — I love doing this. I love putting myself out there."

Benson Boone's breakout single from 2024, Beautiful Things, won the artist his first IFPI Global Single Award in February 2025.

