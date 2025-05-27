When did Benson Boone appear on the Eras Tour? Singer reveals how opening for Taylor Swift has changed his life

Benson Boone reflected on his career trajectory during a recent interview, highlighting the pivotal role of opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The 22-year-old singer-songwriter discussed the experience and its impact while promoting his upcoming album, American Heart, at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Benson Boone opened for Taylor Swift during her London Eras Tour stop on June 23, 2024, calling it a catalyst for his career’s rapid growth. In a May 26, 2025, interview with Variety, during the American Music Awards, he noted,

“Things are picking up in speed.”

New album, new momentum: Benson Boone's life after Taylor Swift (Image via Instagram/@bensonboone)

Boone’s debut album, Fireworks and Rollerblades, gained traction the same year, propelled by his breakout single, Beautiful Things. Now preparing to release American Heart on June 20, 2025, Boone credits Taylor Swift’s tour with broadening his opportunities.

“There’s always shows to play, songs to write. It can be exhausting, but I love doing this.”

How the Eras Tour shaped Benson Boone’s career and creative vision

Benson Boone's new album American Heart releases on June 20 (Image via Instagram/@bensonboone)

Benson Boone’s London performance with Taylor Swift in 2024 marked a turning point, amplifying his visibility in the music industry. The singer described the post-tour momentum as relentless.

“It just never stops coming in. There’s always shows to play, there’s always songs to write, there’s always things to release, there’s always videos to post,” he told Variety.

This surge included writing and recording American Heart, which he calls his “best shot” at channeling Bruno Mars’ signature style. Boone’s admiration for Mars, whom he calls “the greatest,” heavily influenced the album.

“I think a lot of people my age grew up listening to Bruno in middle school and in high school. I think it is the best body of work I’ve ever made.”

Tracks on American Heart aim to evoke nostalgia while showcasing Boone’s evolving artistry. The singer’s busy schedule since the Eras Tour includes promoting his work at events like the American Music Awards, where he spoke about balancing creativity with demand.

“Putting myself out there” has become a mantra, he explained, emphasizing gratitude for his expanding fan base. Boone’s collaboration aspirations extend beyond Mars. However, he remains focused on American Heart, which he considers his strongest project yet.

“This album means so much to me. I think it is the best body of work I’ve ever made,” Boone said.

As American Heart’s release approaches, Boone’s reflections on the Eras Tour underscore its role in his journey. The album’s June 20 drop via Warner Bros. Records will test his ability to merge nostalgic influences with his distinct sound, a challenge he welcomes.

The American Music Awards, where Boone discussed these milestones, aired live on CBS and Paramount+ from Las Vegas.

While Taylor Swift’s tour provided a platform, Benson Boone's dedication to evolving his craft continues to drive his success. With American Heart, he aims to cement his place in the industry, one track at a time.

