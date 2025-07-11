Have Ed Sheeran and Ellie Banke worked together? 'Perfect' singer calls her a “supreme talent” on Kylie Kelce’s podcast

American podcaster Kylie Kelce invited English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran to her July 10, 2025, Not Gonna Lie podcast episode to talk about music, his new album, his favorite duets, Taylor Swift, and more. The 33-year-old media personality told Ed Sheeran that she has been doom-scrolling the social media platform TikTok, and one of the most “delightful” things that she has doomscrolled was Ellie Banke’s song covers.

Ad

Kylie Kelce then asked the 34-year-old artist about his experience singing with the Chicago-based singer-songwriter.

“She's such a sweet person as well, and like she flew over with her family and her partner. And yeah, we spent the day together. We did the duet… I threw them an after-party afterwards in an Irish bar and had a big Irish jam. And Ellie came to that with her family as well, which I think, and then she sung Dive with me. And it was really cool actually. She's great,” Ed Sheeran said.

Ad

Trending

According to an article published in CBS News on June 17, 2025, after going viral on social media for sharing her cover of Dive in April, Ellie Banke got a surprising invitation from the Perfect singer. The young artist caught Sheeran's attention, and the two collaborated on several duets.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kylie Kelce asked the British singer about working with Ellie Banke and what he thinks about her clarity.

“It's soul as well. It's got feeling in it. It's not just like clinically good. She's like really soulful. Yeah, she's a really supreme talent and um yeah, I'm really happy to have, you know, met her and work with her,” Ed Sheeran explained.

Ad

Ad

As per CBS News, Ellie Banke is 24 years old and from Illinois. She has been sharing her own music and various covers on social media since 2022. Ellie has over 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Ed Sheeran names doing a duet with Beyoncé as one of his “favorites”

During his appearance on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, the British singer-songwriter also talked about his favorite duet experience. He named Beyoncé as one of those who have “stood out.”

Ad

“I think well, if it's a recorded song, then I think Beyoncé and also Andrea Bocelli on Perfect were both very different experiences, but both amazing experiences. But I think the first time that I sung with Beyoncé, we did a Stevie Wonder tribute where we did Master Blaster together with Gary Clark Jr,” the singer added.

Ad

Meanwhile, according to Billboard, Ed Sheeran announced on May 1, 2025, that his eighth studio album, titled Play, will be released this year on September 12 via Gingerbread Man Records and Atlantic Records.

The upcoming record will feature songs, including Opening, Azizam, Sapphire, Symmetry, Old Phone, In Other Words, Camera, Slowly, A Little More, Don’t Look Down, For Always, The Vow, and Heaven.

Notably, three songs from Play have already been released. Azizam is the lead single and was released on April 4, 2025. The second single, Old Phone, was released on May 1, 2025, followed by the third single, Sapphire, on June 5, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More