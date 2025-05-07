How did Aaliyah die? Podcaster David claims conspiracy theories claiming Jay-Z and Beyonce killed her show "hate" towards the singer

American singer and actress Aaliyah Dana Haughton was active through the ‘90s. Known as the Princess of R&B, she found stardom at a young age. According to People, she began her career at 11 years old and released her first album, titled Age Ain't Nothing But a Number, at just 14 years old in the year 1994.

Ad

The Brooklyn-born singer tragically died in a plane crash at the age of 22 on August 25, 2001, after filming her music video Rock the Boat in the Bahamas. The plane she boarded reportedly crashed shortly after takeoff.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Notably, after Aaliyah skyrocketed to popularity, she got into A-list circles and socialized with the likes of American rappers, including Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs. The More Than A Woman singer’s untimely death attracted controversy and wild theories, with online sleuths alleging that Jay-Z was involved.

Now, podcasters David Gborie and Langston Kerman, who host the podcast My Momma Told Me, have shed some light on the conspiracy theories claiming that Jay-Z and Beyonce “killed” Aaliyah. They were joined by American actress and comedian Laci Mosley, as she added:

Ad

“I think they were just hating on Beyonce."

My Momma Told Me podcast hosts discussed Aaliyah’s death

On May 6, 2025, Laci Mosley joined David Gborie and Langston Kerman on their My Momma Told Me podcast and explored the conspiracy theory around the death of the R&B superstar.

Podcaster Langston talked about the wild conspiracies involving Jay-Z and Beyonce and said:

Ad

“So one of the things that I found as a sort of jumpstart for this conversation, I'll prompt a few things, and you'll tell me where you land in your agreement, disagreement with this. But there are some people who believe that Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Puffy are sort of in unison responsible for Aaliyah's death.”

Ad

Ad

Langston further explained that this conspiracy gained quite a bit of traction on the short video sharing platform, TikTok, and claimed that some netizens speculated that Jay-Z and Beyoncé “in particular” were responsible for killing the young singer. The podcaster further noted that the background music for Jay Cole's 2013 song She Knows hints at the duo’s connection:

“Basically, instead of She Knows, they're saying Sean Knowles, implying that Jay Cole somehow has like inside track.”

Ad

Langston also added that some people believed that the song could be a reference to Sean Diddy Combs. The three also talked about the “hate” that Beyoncé received after these wild conspiracies went viral. Meanwhile, Laci Mosley also added her opinion:

“I don’t agree with that one. I’m not going to rule Puffy out of it, but I don’t think Jay-Z or Beyonce were trying to get Aaliyah murdered.”

Ad

Aaliyah’s tragic death explored

The Try Again singer died in a plane crash when a small twin-engine Cessna 402B crashed, reportedly after takeoff. Besides the American singer, as per The New York Times, the chartered plane was carrying eight others, including her hairdresser, a record executive, her bodyguard, and the pilot.

Notably, the plane was flown by a pilot, who was also not certified to fly the type of aircraft which was carrying the singer back to Miami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More