"Insane people are ruling"- Candace Owens alleges MK Ultra "never stopped" creating "schizophrenic monsters" following US Catholic school shooting

American political commentator and author Candace Owens has reacted to the recent mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to The Guardian, two children aged eight and ten lost their lives when a shooter named Robin Westman opened fire during a worship service at Annunciation Catholic School in the early hours of Wednesday.On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, Candace Owens took to the social media platform X and called out the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The conservative political commentator linked the CIA’s MK Ultra program to the attack at a Catholic school in Minneapolis and quipped:“There is absolutely zero reason to believe the MK Ultra program ever stopped—a CIA program in which our government used pharmaceuticals to create clinically insane, schizophrenic monsters. We see this example everywhere today. These shooters are copy-paste as though they are out of a program.”Candace Owens further wrote in the tweet:“After they act, our government purports it was a “lone shooter” and we need “GUN CONTROL NOW” to render us safer. The pattern here is obvious. The insane people are ruling over us.”According to the National Security Archive, the CIA conducted terrifying experiments like MK Ultra on human subjects with the help of drugs, isolation, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, and other techniques. The organization reportedly wanted to erase and re-program the human minds with this experiment as a part of their mind control research programs.Everything to know about the tragic US Catholic school shooting in MinneapolisAs per the police, the assailant died at the scene. The Guardian reports that Robin Westman, who was identified to be a 23-year-old, is believed to have acted alone in the shooting. The firing reportedly took place just before 8.30 am local time when schoolchildren were attending worship service marking their first week of school.According to CNN, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara shared that at least 17 people were injured in the Catholic school shooting. 14 of those injured are children. The police chief noted that the gunman approached the school on the outside of the building and began “firing a rifle through church windows.”O’Hara detailed that a dozen shots were fired through the windows “towards the children sitting in the pews.” The assailant was armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol. The shooter “struck” children and worshipers who were inside the Catholic school building.Shooting At Annunciation School Church In Minneapolis Leaves Multiple Children Dead And Many Injured - Source: GettyRobin Westman, who took his own life, reportedly had no prior criminal history. The shooter used a legally purchased rifle, shotgun and pistol to carry out the attack. The 23-year-old, per CNN, graduated from Annunciation Catholic’s grade school in 2017, and their mother had also previously worked at Annunciation from 2016 through 2021.Notably, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that Robin Westman also released a “manifesto” on YouTube that included some “disturbing writings.” The content was taken down with the assistance of the FBI. Additionally, court records reportedly show that the shooter’s name was changed from Robert Westman in 2020 because they identified as female.Meanwhile, per CNN, President Donald Trump, in a proclamation released by the White House, ordered all American flags on public buildings to be flown at half-staff until Sunday, August 31, 2025, in honor of the victims of the mass Catholic school shooting in Minnesota.