Mark Geragos claims latest court verdict in Blake Lively case made Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman "even stronger"

Criminal Defense Attorney Mark Geragos recently joined Billy Bush on his Hot Mics with Billy Bush podcast on June 12, 2025. He discussed why the countersuit filed by Justin Baldoni was dismissed. He also alleged that the Court's latest verdict has made Bryan Freedman, the lawyer of the actor and director of It Ends With Us, "even stronger."

On Monday, June 9, 2025, according to the BBC, New York Judge Lewis Liman dismissed Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively. This countersuit alleged extortion, defamation, and other allegations against the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well as their publicist. The judge also dismissed Baldoni's $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times.

After the Court verdict came out in Blake Lively's favor, Billy Bush's podcast Hot Mics with Billy Bush shared a video on X on June 13, 2025. Bush asked Geragos if he was "good friends" with Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman. The podcaster also asked if Freedman's wings had been "clipped" or if he had some "moves ahead of him."

"I've known Bryan for a long time, and I haven't talked to him since the verdict or the it's not a verdict. It's a decision in this case. But I know, Bryan. If I had to predict, this has just made him even stronger, but dare I say, a little bit angrier and more resolved to achieve justice," said Mark Geragos.

Meanwhile, Billy Bush further asked Mark Geragos if Bryan Freedman somehow had predicted the Court's decision to dismiss Justin Baldoni's lawsuits. The criminal defense attorney further explained:

“Absolutely. I mean, you consider. You never, ever in high stakes litigation, any high stakes litigation, litigator will tell you, you always part of what your bread and butter is. You look at every permutation, every possibility, and you always expect the worst.”

How did lawyer Bryan Freedman react to the court’s dismissal of Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit?

On Tuesday, June 10, according to People, lawyer Bryan Freedman alleged in a statement that the actress and her team's "predictable declaration" of victory is not true. After the judge noted that Justin Baldoni's side could still amend their claims with a deadline of June 23, 2025, Freedman said in a statement:

"This case is about false accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation and a nonexistent smear campaign, which Ms. Lively's own team conveniently describes as 'untraceable' because they cannot prove what never happened."

Bryan Freedman, in his statement, further alleged that the actress's claims are "no truer today than they were yesterday." He claimed that, given the facts on Baldoni's side, they would "march forward" confidently and look forward to the forthcoming deposition. Notably, the lawyer also expressed gratitude to the public for their support.

Bryan's statement reportedly comes after Lively's legal team celebrated the judge's decision, calling it "a total victory and a complete vindication." According to People, on June 9, the actresses' side called the $400 million lawsuit a "sham" and thanked the Court for seeing "right through it."

In recent developments, according to People on June 13, Blake Lively reportedly sought a protective order against her former co-star Justin Baldoni's legal team. This was reportedly after the Wayfarer Parties continued to demand the release of the conversation the actress had with Taylor Swift.

Swift was subpoenaed in Court by Justin Baldoni in May. However, his team later withdrew that subpoena after the Karma singer's attorney reportedly objected to it. The singer was reportedly not connected to the It Ends With Us movie. She reportedly only permitted the use of her one song, My Tears Ricochet.

