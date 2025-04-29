Mark Zuckerberg has a two-word response to Theo Von saying Elon Musk wants to "get to Mars and impregnate other planets" 

During an appearance on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast on April 28, 2025, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed sensationalist media coverage and responded to Von's remarks about Elon Musk. Toward the end of the podcast, Theo Von commented on Elon Musk, saying:
"I feel like Elon Musk wants to get on Mars and impregnate other planets or whatever he’s doing. He’s just blasting his seed out in different rockets or whatever. You know he’s just out there like the Johnny Applesolarsystem."
Mark Zuckerberg responded to Theo's statement with a "God bless."
The point the podcaster was trying to make with Musk's example was to ask Zuckerberg what his vision was for the future, especially considering that Elon Musk has expressed interest in establishing a self-sustaining colony on Mars.
Mark Zuckerberg expressed that he was glad people were exploring the 'space thing', noting that it hasn't been his main focus—
"For me it's all it's it's kind of been about the intersection of of how do you build technology that helps people connect with each other and understand the world better."
Zuckerberg added that people enjoy expressing and experiencing ideas in the richest formats available. The Meta CEO mentioned that the next level of people being able to express ideas would be "the hologram thing," as it entails an immersive experience.
Zuckerberg also urged the world to view AI through his perspective, as a means of self-expression, referencing the new technology's capability to generate images. In concluding his futuristic vision regarding technology, the Meta CEO predicted that we are on the brink of achieving general intelligence and developing systems that are smarter than individuals.
For the uninitiated, general intelligence in the context of AI refers to artificial general intelligence. It concerns the theoretical capability of a machine to perform intellectual tasks that humans can undertake.
Mark Zuckerberg blames media coverage for sensationalizing the negative aspects of social media
In addition to discussing his futuristic vision for technology, Mark Zuckerberg answered Theo Von's question about whether he thought social media was detrimental. Getting straight to the point, the Meta CEO rejected the negative perception of social media.
Offering his view on the commonly used term "doom scrolling," Zuckerberg stated that such a phenomenon needed to be studied thoroughly. Blaming the media coverage for passing around a negative connotation of social media, the Meta CEO remarked:
"You know as you can imagine there's a lot of like media coverage of this stuff that's like very um sensationalist that tries to like have a skewed point of view. My understanding of the current state of the research is that there isn't kind of a conclusive finding that this is negative for people's well-being"
Reflecting on the positive aspects of social media, Mark Zuckerberg noted that it helps people build relationships and allows them to interact to an extent that positively correlates with well-being and feeling "good about your life."
Further into the conversation, the Facebook founder stated that he believes people are capable of understanding and making decisions for their own lives. However, when individuals do things that comply with the media's perceptions, it is generally because the "media doesn't understand their life, not because the people are stupid."
In other news, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sued Meta, Mark Zuckerberg's company, claiming that it illegally established a monopoly by suppressing competition in the social media arena through the acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram.
Through the lawsuit, the FTC aims to compel Meta to sell off Instagram or WhatsApp and break the merger.