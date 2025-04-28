"This is not journalism" — Kjersti Flaa critiques TIME Magazine CEO's reasoning behind including Blake Lively in the TIME100 list

Kjersti Flaa recently uploaded a video critiquing the reasoning behind including Blake Lively in the TIME 100 list on her YouTube channel. On April 27, 2025, Flaa took to her podcast, Flaawsome Talk, to react to TIME Magazine's CEO Jessica Sibley's comments during the TIME100 Gala held on April 24.

Ad

When asked why Blake Lively was included in TIME's 100 Most Influential People list, Sibley replied that it was because Lively was "having a great year." Sibley also stated:

"Our role is to be the humanity's guide to trusted journalism, and so, we're the storytellers. We've been telling stories for a hundred years."

Flaa seemed to disapprove of Sibley's comment, stating:

"Yeah, this is not journalism."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Blake Lively's TIME100 nomination explored

On April 17, 2025, Blake Lively was included in TIME Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People. She was placed in the Titans division alongside names like Serena Williams and Mark Zuckerberg.

Lively was nominated by civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill. She explained that her nomination was inspired by Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds' donation to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in 2019.

Ad

Ad

Ifill also referred to Lively as "a philanthropist and a student of our country’s most intractable problems."

The TIME 100 gala took place at the Lincoln Center on Thursday, April 24. During her toast at the gala, Lively shared a moving tribute to her mother, Willie Elain McAlpin, sharing for the first time a tragedy from her mother's past.

Lively shared that her mother survived a violent attack by a work acquaintance years before her birth. She also credited an unnamed woman’s survival story on the radio for giving McAlpin the knowledge to escape.

Ad

Furthermore, the actress turned the conversation away from her own accomplishments to highlight the resilience of women — and the quiet burdens they bear.

2025 TIME100 Gala - Image via Getty

She also acknowledged the pervasive dangers women face and emphasized female strength, stating:

Ad

"I know the superpower of female triumph though, I have touched it, shaken hands with it, I’m looking at it in this room here right now. These are the happy endings we must see as women and girls. We can make it to the end alive, physically or emotionally, and we will and we do, and we thrive. Even when it doesn’t feel possible. Even when we are in sharp pain. Never underestimate a woman’s ability to endure pain."

Ad

Lively's nomination came amidst her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, accusing him of s*xual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds, accusing them of defamation. According to ABC News, Baldoni and Lively are scheduled to appear in court on March 9, 2026.

Ad

Blake Lively is yet to respond to Kjersti Flaa's statements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More