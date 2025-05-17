"Always proud of you"- John Legend, Jaime Pressly, praise Chrissy Teigen for opening up about alcohol relapse and sobriety journey

Chrissy Teigen opened up about her sobriety journey. In a lengthy Instagram post late on Thursday, May 15, 2025, the TV personality got candid about her sobriety struggles. She revealed that she was no longer sober after she relapsed, where she also called alcohol "the f**king beast."

Ad

Her post comes ahead of the release of the Thursday episode of her Self-Conscious podcast, and as Teigen details her struggles, she received support from family, friends, and supporters, including her husband, singer John Legend. The Grammy winner took to the comments section to show his support for his wife, writing:

"Always proud of you."

Ad

Trending

American actress and model Jaime Pressly also expressed her support for the Lip Sync Battle alum in the comments. She said:

"I hear you loud and clear and I am proud of you and I love you old friend. Your pure and total honesty is a breath of fresh air always."

More people who also struggled with their sobriety shared understanding and support towards Chrissy Teigen. The list includes Demi Lovato, who has been public about her relationship with alcohol. She commended the TV personality for her "honesty and vulnerability."

Ad

"To let a lot of you down, oh I feel it deeply": Chrissy Teigen on her alcohol relapse

In her Instagram post on Thursday, May 16, 2025, Chrissy Teigen opened up about her alcohol relapse and how she felt like she had let down the people she previously inspired to get sober. She also admitted to being unsure what she's doing in her ongoing sobriety journey, saying:

Ad

"But to have to admit to all of you: I let it back into my life. To let a lot of you down, oh I feel it deeply. I was so proud of every time one of you told me on the street that Holly and I made you want to rethink drinking, reframe drinking. I still am. The truth is, I don't know what I'm doing."

Ad

Ad

However, despite the sobriety struggles, Chrissy Teigen expressed that she's not giving up the journey. She said that she knows where things can lead if she lets it, further sharing her plan to continue being mindful in her journey. The cookbook author also shared the achievements she had on her sobriety process, including the fact that she can go and have a great time at a concert while sober.

As Teigen also mentioned, Holly Whitaker, whom she credited with changing her life, will be joining her as the guest for the Thursday episode of her Self-Conscious podcast. Whitaker wrote the book titled Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol that Teigen was holding in the Instagram picture she posted.

Ad

The podcast episode is titled 30 Days to a New Relationship With Alcohol, and per the description, Teigen and Whitaker will "dive deep into the emotional and spiritual roots of addiction," among others.

While Chrissy Teigen didn't elaborate on her alcohol relapse in her recent Instagram post, she previously celebrated her first 365 days of being sober on Instagram in July 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More