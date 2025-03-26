"Horrible choice" — Deal or No Deal Island fans share their opinion of Chrissy Teigen appearing as the Banker in the finale

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 concluded on March 25, 2025. The finale saw David Genat emerge victorious, walking home with a grand prize of $5,800,000. He won the biggest cash prize in network television after overcoming the hurdles posed by the Banker, played by television personality Chrissy Teigen. She returned two decades after appearing on the first season of Deal or No Deal.

The first season of Deal or No Deal Island featured comedian and television actor Howie Mandel as the Banker in the finale. However, the second installment of the show welcomed Chrissy, who not only described herself as a reality TV enthusiast but also had a close connection with the show.

Chrissy first appeared as a briefcase model on the pilot season of Deal or No Deal, which aired in December 2005. She then featured as the Banker's messenger in the second season of the NBC show, delivering a beaker full of the Banker's spit to contestant Dimitra Apostolopoulos.

Two decades later, Chrissy returned to the game show, not as a briefcase model but as the Banker. She clashed with David at the Temple and tried to make him a bad deal. However, as her attempts failed, she wondered if she would get "fired."

Deal or No Deal Island fans on X commented on Chrissy's appearance. While some were surprised or even pleased to have her as the Banker, many were disappointed as they criticized her presence in the finale.

"Claudia Jordan busy? Chrissy Teigen horrible choice for banker," a fan wrote.

"David for me is meh .. but that $12mil+ case is hard not to root for and Chrissy Tiegen as the banker really?? idk it’s a fail imo," another fan commented.

"Refreshing to see Christine / Chrissy Teigen going from a one-time temporary model for S2 of DoND to the banker of DoND Island! Kinda wish she appeared more as a briefcase model on the original show but at least she was on it lol," a netizen tweeted.

Many Deal or No Deal Island fans were unhappy with Chrissy's cameo as the Banker.

"Worst banker reveal ever. Lame af," a user reacted.

"chrissy teigen was on the original deal or no deal for a total of EIGHT episodes. why they would make her the banker is beyond me," a person commented.

"Ewwwwww! Chrissy Teigen is the Banker?? WTF? Way to ruin the show!" another fan wrote.

"Chrissy tiegan… literally nobody is gagging," one user posted.

Other Deal or No Deal Island fans said:

"Seriously SO GOOD!!! And how FUN is Chrissy Teigan!! This season was absolutely iconic, on so many levels, for so many reasons!" a person reacted.

"Chrissy Teigen being the banker… lmfao I mean last season it was Howie Mandel. They must spend all the budget on the cash prize because every celebrity cameo is D-list, tv talent show judge vibes," another commented.

"Worst Banker of all time" — Chrissy Teigen reacts to her performance against Deal or No Deal Island winner David

The finale of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 saw Chrissy reveal herself as the Banker to the cast before heading to the Temple to face off against David. While introducing her to the players, host Joe Manganiello said:

"It is time to meet the face behind the game, the mastermind behind the madness, the queen of the competition, the Banker!"

Luke Olejniczak was pleasantly surprised by Chrissy's appearance as he said, "Oh, cripes, Holy cats, eh?" Chrissy greeted the players and admitted it had been "a thrill" watching them play the game so "carefully crafted." She then told the contestants that before she became the Banker, she was "case model #12." While she was "part" of the game back then, Chrissy stated she was "the game" now.

David played eight rounds against the Banker and outsmarted her in every one of them, walking home $5.8 million richer. As the game concluded, the Deal or No Deal Island host thanked Chrissy for the "wildest, most unpredictable season ever."

Chrissy then congratulated David for playing an "incredible game" and added that she was happy for him and his family. However, since she gave away such a large amount of money, she worried about her own fate on the show.

"Am I fired? I'm the worst Banker of all time," she commented.

Stream Deal or No Deal Island episodes on Peacock.

