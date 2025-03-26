"Reality TV GOAT" — Deal or No Deal Island fans react to David Genat's $5.8M season 2 win

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 aired its finale on March 25, 2025. The segment saw David Genat face the Banker, Chrissy Teigen, at The Temple, hoping not to make a bad deal. After turning down multiple offers, he finally accepted one, which turned out to be a good deal, winning him a grand prize of $5,800,000. With that, David became the winner of the biggest prize in network television.

David entered the finale with his opponent Alexis Lete and ended her journey on the show by picking a higher-value case than hers. Lete, who had eliminated CK by picking up a total of $5.5 million in the final excursion, needed David to pick a smaller-value case to remain in the competition. However, David chose a case containing $5.7 million. Consequently, he advanced while Lete was sent packing.

Before the final Temple, host Joe Manganiello received a phone call from the segment's Banker, Chrissy. She added the highest-case value from the excursion, increasing the cash prize to over $12 million. With the biggest prize in game show history at stake, David entered the final Temple to face Chrissy. He ultimately emerged victorious and went home $5.8 million richer.

Deal or No Deal Island fans commented on David's victory on X and congratulated him.

A Deal or No Deal Island fan reacts to David's victory (Image via X/@fanovtelly)

"David won Australian Survivor against 23 all stars and now wins $5.8 million on Deal or No Deal Island. Reality TV GOAT," a fan wrote.

"Congratulations to David for winning the highest deal offer in Deal or No Deal history of $5.8 million!" another fan commented.

"Oh wow David is 5.8 million richer!!! That’s insane truly what a season," a netizen tweeted.

Deal or No Deal Island fans were pleased with David's performance and glad he won $5.8 million.

"OMGGGG, David!! The legend you are!! Very well deserved!" a user reacted.

"What finish. Everyone told David to take the deal, and he stuck with his gut. Truly a legendary run," a person commented.

"Congrats David for winning the most money in game show history!" another fan wrote.

"DEALT AT $5,800,000! CONGRATS DAVID! WOOOOOOOW THAT IS ENORMOUS," one user posted.

Other Deal or No Deal Island fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Congratulations David, you couldn’t have done it without your fellow contestants by your side but that attests to your social prowess and awareness! Can’t wait for Survivor Australia vs the World," a person reacted.

"Best ending to the best show EVER!!! Congrats David, that was INSANE! You truly are the Golden God!!!!!!!!" another netizen commented.

"I actually can't believe it" — Deal or No Deal Island season 2 star David reacts to his victory

As the game started, David picked case 18, a number that was significant to his family. Following that, he opened case 14 and found $10, and then case 8 for $1. Soon after, he removed $200,000, $300, $100,000, and $0.01 from the board. At that point, the Deal or No Deal Island Banker said:

"David, I have to admit, I only invited you here for eye candy. I didn't think you'd make it quite this far."

The Survivor Australia alum then turned down a $230,000 offer and entered round two by picking a $3 million case. However, he followed that by knocking out $400, $50,000, and $300,000. David's next case was another $1 million case. While judging his performance in the round, Chrissy declared she was a bigger fan of Deal or No Deal Island alum Boston Rob.

Chrissy, in the following round, offered $499,000, which David refused to accept. Soon after, the Banker offered $994,000 and $1,523,000, both of which David turned down. Next, he knocked out two $1 million cases and received an offer of nearly $2 million. However, after some thought, he declined that offer as well.

Expand Tweet

After two more rounds of David turning down large numbers, he opened case 24, which contained $25. It meant that David either had $75 or the $12,232,001 grand prize inside his case. When Chrissy offered $5.8 million, David accepted it and soon discovered he made a good deal since his case had $75 inside.

"I actually can't believe it. I knew I had it," he said.

Consequently, David walked from Deal or No Deal Island with $5,800,000.

Deal or No Deal Island can be streamed on Peacock.

